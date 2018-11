Albanian Ambassador to Hungary Arian Spasse drew the guests’ attention to 40 photographs on display as part of the Colours of Albania nationwide campaign and photo contest on social media to promote the country. The initiative aims to portray to the world the image of Albania by showing its society's true colours, with enchanting towns and villages, pristine beaches and landscapes, and historical markets and castles.

Colours of Albania

Ambassador Spasse said this year is also the 550th anniversary of the death of Skanderbeg (1405-1468), a national hero who led a rebellion against the Ottoman Empire in what is today Albania and Macedonia. He said Skanderbeg is one of the few historical figures who bring together Albanians and Hungarians.

Albania’s Ambassador to Hungary, Ambassador Arian Spasse

This year has been declared "The Year of Skanderbeg" by Albania. He is seen as a champion of European values, and as a symbol of the Albanians’ unity and of the Albanian-Hungarian friendship. The Budapest celebration was entertained by Albanian soprano Alisa Katroshi and pianist Almira Emiri, who performed an extract from an opera about Skanderbeg.