On its website, 12 sets of in-flight meals are currently listed on the ordering page, none of which is free of charge.

According to a financial statement of Hainan Airlines Group, the group spent more than 1.5 billion yuan ($220 million) on airline meals in 2017, or 2.94 percent of its total operating cost.

Tianjin Airlines also explained that the termination of free in-flight meals would save the company 280 million yuan annually.

It is noteworthy that Tianjin Airlines is the first to cancel free food service for economy class among non-budget airlines in China.

It is learnt from the company’s customer service department that passengers can now order online meals in advance, or pay for the meals onboard.

Tianjin Airlines has also adopted other competitive strategies to lower fares for passengers, saying passengers can choose fewer services according to personal demand if they want to get cheaper tickets.

Industry insiders believe that cost reduction is a trend of the aviation industry, and to earn extra profits through additional services such as in-flight WiFi and airport pickup is of great importance.

(Source: cctv.com, photo: wikipedia)