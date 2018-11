In recent years, several couples in their 60s have reportedly been having children through assisted reproductive technology after losing their only child.

Raising another child is regarded as a relief for them to get rid of the bitterness from losing their only child.

China started to enforce its family planning policy in the early 1980s. For nearly three decades, urban couples were only allowed to have one child.

The policy has effectively controlled the population, but also caused some sad stories. Demography experts estimate that at least a million families have lost their only children.

Chinese willingness to have a big family starts to decline and the aging population is becoming increasingly prominent.

In 2013, China began to lift its family control policy. Starting 2016, all couples have been allowed to have a second child.

