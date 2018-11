Join the unforgettable characters of "Frozen" – 2013 Disney film with the cheerful snowman Olaf, rugged mountain-man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven as they help royal sisters Anna and Elsa – in a story full of action, adventure and magic. Experience Disney’s "The Little Mermaid" with a show-stopping performance by Sebastian as he breaks out of his shell to make waves with Ariel "Under The Sea!"

Get tangled up with the rowdy inhabitants of the Snuggly Duckling when they get a visit from the sassy and spirited Rapunzel and her charming ally Flynn from Disney’s "Tangled". And get swept away by Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" as the Beast and his castle’s enchanted entourage take centre stage in a spectacular show for Belle.

"In our more than 30 years of producing Disney on Ice shows, Feld Entertainment has been waiting for a film like 'Frozen'," says producer Nicole Feld. "The most exciting part of bringing characters like Anna and Elsa to the ice is knowing that they have a powerful and inspiring message that resonates with audiences as the sisters discover the true meaning of love."

To discover more about Disney on Ice, go to www.disneyonice.com





Disney on Ice presents Magical Ice Festival

Budapest Arena

1 February (Friday), 7pm

2 February (Saturday), 11am and 3pm

3 February (Sunday), 11am and 3pm

Ticket prices:

Children: HUF 4900

Junior: HUF 5900

Adult: from HUF 5900