Entering Franziska one cannot escape the feeling of having landed on a page straight out of an Ikea catalogue. A large shelf filled with all sorts of decorative knick-knacks stretches along one of the walls. A variety of chairs and bar stools in different designs somehow comes together with flower baskets and colourful fabrics. While due to its large window fronts the establishment has plenty of light, dozens of lamps – or rather the now fashionable bare bulbs – provide additional brightness.

The visual highlight of the room though is the counter, the honeycomb-shaped front of which does not end at the bottom, but pours on the floor before turning into dark wooden panels.





From the dessert box to the own restaurant

"That was quite the challenge for the workers," says Franciska Horváth. In August, the 28-year-old fulfilled her dream and opened her first own restaurant. The independence of this Corvinus University graduate began almost a year and a half earlier. "I discovered my passion for baking during my studies, so after getting my college degree, I took a course and established my own business in 2016," she says.

The 28-year-old Franciska Horváth has been pursuing the mission to promote a healthy and conscious lifestyle since she started her own business.

The brand name Franziska originally sold exclusive dessert boxes: "The idea was to offer healthy snacks made from organic ingredients in a particularly well-designed and sustainably produced packaging. The business went well. Around Christmas we sold about 18,000 cookies, but I wanted more. I wanted a permanent home for my brand."

After the decision was made, everything went very quickly. "We found a location in this great area after the place that used to be here went bankrupt. We made a quick deal, but we had to put a lot of work into the renovation," Horváth says. The creation of the design was assisted by a professional interior designer and a graphic artist, who also ensured that each element fits into the concept of brand identity. "The environment and my health are very important to me and I wanted that to be reflected in the restaurant too. But it also had to be a place where customers feel comfortable."





Healthy and versatile menu

The same applies to the menu: while she would like to promote a healthy and more conscious lifestyle, it is also important to her that "everyone finds something they like". A lactose- and gluten-free porridge made from homemade coconut milk, breakfast granola with fruits, warm almond flour waffles and all sorts of partly vegan, partly lactose- and gluten-free pastries are on the menu. But there are also omelettes and even eggs Benedict with crispy bacon and hollandaise sauce.

"It is important to me that all ingredients are of high quality and come from sustainable production," Horváth told The Budapest Times. The eggs are from free-range chickens from the certified manufacturer YouTyúk.

The specialty of the house is the "smoothie bowls". Unlike the normal version, the water content of the smoothie is a bit lower here, which really makes it more of a cold fruit pulp. Garnished with nuts and seeds, this is the ideal snack for a healthy diet. The "smoothie bowls" are available in peanut butter, acai coconut and green versions with the latter containing fruits as well as spinach, avocado and spirulina algae.

From noon there is also a selection of heartier dishes: pasta and couscous plates, but also burger with chicken breast or grilled cheese, salads and soups of the day are available.





Conclusion

Although the Franziska has a convincing lunch offer and enough sweet snacks for an afternoon coffee, its real strength is in the breakfast and brunch selection. With its interior – which seems like a remix of a bunch of Pinterest images – the Franziska could quickly rise to the top of the favourite restaurants list of all design fans.

In only three months the restaurant has become very popular. Most days it is already full in the morning, so if you plan on going at the weekend it is advisable to book.

The restaurant can also be used as a venue for smaller Christmas parties and product launches. The offer for a company breakfast is especially attractive: for such events Franziska provides a separate but equally attractive guest room with space for around 15 people.





Franziska

Iskola utca 29, District I

Phone: (+36) 70 332-3745

Website: https://www.franziska.hu