With its balanced blend of theory, practice, and networking, the Master’s degree has become a valuable asset to have under your belt. Whether prospective students are headed to a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree or Master’s in Management, Finance, or Accounting, the future is looking bright for graduates across business-related disciplines. What is more, the prestigious qualifications are increasingly well regarded in a wide range of non-business fields all over the world. Recent Master’s and MBA graduates from top international schools continue to be the disruptive and innovative force across any industry, continent, or professional field.

Master’s graduates in a variety of fields of study - such as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths), Social Sciences and Humanities - value their international postgraduate experience because of the prospects of higher starting positions, better starting salary, and faster career progression around the world.

Before reaping the benefits of the degree and taking advantage of positive employment trends and diverse career prospects, the process of selecting the right business school or university requires research and reflection. This is why face to face meetings with admissions directors are crucial to the selection process:

1. Learn how each programme fits your goals

Determined graduate school applicants should take the opportunity to talk with university representatives one-on-one in order to find out if the Master’s or MBA programme will help them reach their personal and professional goals. In addition, the meetings can portray the personality and approach of a school and show if they are compatible with the applicants’ expectations. University representatives also provide feedback on how competitive it is to get admitted.

2. Choose between an MBA and a Master’s degree

The MBA and Master’s degrees differ in terms of admission requirements, budget, career prospects, and student profiles. For those who are yet to decide, what could be better than meeting MBA and Master’s programme representatives at the same time, in the same place? The Access MBA and Access Masters events, taking place in Budapest on 4th and 3rd December respectively, provide the unique opportunity for potential applicants to talk in-person to international business school representatives from IE Business School, Bocconi University, University of St. Gallen, Vlerick Business School, Syracuse University, Nottingham Trent University, WU Executive Academy, WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management, ESCP Europe and others.

3. Explore the programmes that best fulfil your expectations

The MBA and Masters One-to-One events enable prospective students to meet the representatives of business schools and universities that correspond to their professional background and expectations. The schools and the candidates are already familiar with one another and each 20-minute meeting is spent discussing the topics that matter the most. In addition, during the Open Fair prospective Master’s applicants can meet all participating universities and get details about the full scope of their graduate programmes in diverse fields such as STEM, Social Sciences, Humanities, Business, Management, Finance, Accounting and many more.

4. Benefit from real-time professional guidance

Getting a graduate degree is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and prospective applicants can take advantage of expert advice individually or during workshops and presentations. Event participants can receive free, individual consulting on any aspect of selecting where to study, how to prepare for admission tests (TOEFL, IELTS, GMAT, GRE), funding options available, visa requirements, and winning application strategies.





Why consider a business degree?

Master’s programmes in a variety of fields open bright career prospects with higher starting positions and salaries, as well as faster career progression around the world. Those focused on business and management studies in particular should know that:

Studying for an MBA or a Business Master’s can help you not only acquire valuable knowledge and skills, but also network with successful professionals in the industry.

The vast majority of business school alumni are either company employees (79%) or self-employed entrepreneurs (10%). The median base salary among alumni is USD 115,000, with variation by job level and location. (GMAC 2018 Alumni Perspectives Survey)

83% of responding employers plan to hire new business school graduates in 2018. (GMAC 2017 Year-End Employer Poll)





