The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Hungary, which works to save children’s lives, to defend their rights and to help them fulfil their potential, from early childhood through adolescence; Magic Lamp Wish Granting Foundation (Csodalámpa), which helps 3- to 18-year-old children suffering from life-threatening illnesses; and Young People in Need (Rászoruló Fiatalok) Non-Profit Organisation, which focuses on solutions to emotional abuse of Hungarian children up to the age of 18, and supports other local charities.

Guest of honour Caitlin Jones, Deputy Ambassador at the British Embassy, said of the evening: "I really enjoyed the opportunity to meet some lovely new people. Being able to enjoy the terrace with that fabulous view was an extra bonus."

Main sponsor representative Liam Crow added: "FirstMed was very pleased to be a part of this year's Xpatloop charity event helping raise HUF 4.5 million for local charities supporting those less fortunate. We had a great time meeting old friends and making new ones during the evening."

And Gabor Patzauer, founder and president of Csodalámpa, had this to say: "I would like to thank XpatLoop.com and its readers, special guests and performers for their support of our mission to grant wishes for children suffering from a life-endangering illness. It was a great honour again, for the sixth time, that our Magic Lamp Foundation was chosen as a beneficiary of the Xpat Charity Party. All the guests including us enjoyed the many different programs, the exotic assortment of foods and drinks, and last but not least the excellent networking possibilities."

This annual event for the international community in Hungary doubled as a celebration of the 18th anniversary of XpatLoop.com, which publishes daily news and every week provides an informative emailed newsletter to keep Budapest’s business, diplomatic and cultural circles informed about what’s going on in the big city.





