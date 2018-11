Ambassador Cornstein said he owes profound thanks to President János Áder, the Hungarian Jewish community, the Government of Hungary and the many other Hungarians who have joined him in sympathy following what is thought to be the worst anti-Semitic attack in US history. Six other people were injured.

"As I reflect on these horrific murders, motivated by hatred, ignorance and intolerance, I cannot help but reflect on the growing hostility and demonisation that is corroding public discourse in the United States and countries around the world," Cornstein said. "We must strengthen our respect for one another and seek the common good, even when we come from different faiths, different racial and ethnic groups, different countries and different political parties."

Lines of mourners stretched for several blocks at the public services in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Brothers David and Cecil Rosenthal, who were aged 54 and 59, were among the first to be buried. They were the youngest victims of the shooting.

During a prayer service for the brothers, Rabbi Myers reportedly told the packed service: "They could illustrate a dictionary definition for 'pure souls'."

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, was also buried on Tuesday. He was a doctor in the Squirrel Hill community, particularly known for his work with gay men diagnosed with HIV.

He was shot and killed after he rushed to help the wounded, his nephew Avishai Ostrin said in an emotional Facebook post.

"When he heard shots he ran outside to try and see if anyone was hurt and needed a doctor," he wrote. "That was Uncle Jerry, that's just what he did."

Daniel Stein, 71, was also buried in a private service on Tuesday.

Funerals are scheduled for all this week, and support has been pouring in from across the United States.

A GoFundMe fundraiser created by an Iranian refugee studying in Washington DC, who has no connection to the Pittsburgh community, has already received over USD839,000 to help rebuild the synagogue and support victims' families.

Another fund set up by Muslim-American groups to help pay for funeral costs has raised over USD195,000.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said people had donated over USD205,000, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.