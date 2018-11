The occasion, which is a public holiday in Turkey, commemorates the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on 29 October 1923. The current Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, visited Budapest earlier in October to discuss a variety of topics with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and to laud cooperation between the two countries. Erdogan also attended the opening ceremony of the renovated tomb of the 16th-century Ottoman poet Gül Baba in District II during his visit.



Turkey's Ambassador to Hungary, Ahmet Akif Oktay

President Erdoğan’s Republic Day message to the nation was read out and screened at the Heritage House reception. It said: "I would like to celebrate the Republic Day of our citizens, who live in or outside of our country, and of our friends who share this prideful day of ours with us."

"I remember with respect all our heroes, who pioneered the victory in our Independence War and the foundation of our new state, first and foremost Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, on the 95th anniversary of the proclamation of our Republic.

I extend my gratitude to our deputies, who, as the representatives of the national will, have endeavoured for our country’s salvation, development, growth and strengthening since the first Parliament.

I wish Allah’s mercy upon our martyrs, veterans, and our all ancestors, who have their blood and sweat in every inch of the Anatolian lands, our 1000-year homeland.

The sacred memories of our citizens and security forces, who lost their lives in the fight against terror and on July 15 [the coup d'état attempt of 2016], will always live in our nation’s mind and our state’s identity."

President Erdoğan said he sees every distance Turkey has covered towards advanced democracy and strong economy in the struggle to elevate the country above the level of contemporary civilisations as a light for its glorious future. The new airport in Istanbul, which Erdogan opened that same day, was one of these lights, too, he said.

We will, inshallah, crown our great journey, which has been going on in a historical continuity from the Seljuk Empire to the Ottoman Empire and from there to the young Republic of Turkey, with our 2023 goals, and raise it to an upper level with our 2053 and 2071 visions.

Every development, from our victories, which have started with Manzikert and have been continuing over the last century in Çanakkale, Kut Al Amara, Dumlupınar and Cyprus, to our humanitarian approach in Syria, is a testament to our nation’s noble stance.

Every success of Turkey feeds, invigorates and energises the hopes in the shared conscience of humanity as well as in the hearts of all the oppressed and the wronged in our region and across the world.

That is why our country, which is world’s 17th-biggest economy, ranks first in humanitarian aid in terms of national income.

The only country that has properly fulfilled its humanitarian responsibilities and has opened its heart and doors to refugees, to whom everyone has closed their hearts and doors, has been Turkey.

The pride of going down in history as a country which makes its choice in every issue in favour of justice and which shares its house and bread with the oppressed rather than as a country which turns its back on them is enough for us.

We will never compromise this stance of ours and will never allow any obstacle, sabotage or game to prevent us from our goals.

We will continue to work with all our strength to make the Republic of Turkey, which we are marking the 95thanniversary, live forever.

With these thoughts on my mind, once again I would like to celebrate our Republic Day."