This was the sum raised at the 2017 event and this year the proceeds will go to:

United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Hungary: works to save children’s lives, to defend their rights and to help them fulfil their potential, from early childhood through adolescence.

Magic Lamp Wish Granting Foundation (Csodalámpa): helps 3- to 18-year-old children suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

Young People in Need (Rászoruló Fiatalok) Non-Profit Organisation: focuses on solutions to emotional abuse of Hungarian children up to the age of 18, and supports other local charities helping children in need including the two named above.

The annual event has brought together the international community in Hungary for over a decade, and they always celebrate mightily at the British-style "Guy Fawkes-Bonfire Night" party. Plenty of locals always attend too, and they well know by now that Fawkes was a member of a group of provincial English Catholics who planned to blow up the Houses of Parliament in London but failed in the Gunpowder Plot of 1605.

In line with the folks back in Britain who celebrate Bonfire Night each November 5 with fireworks, the Xpat party always offers similar with its Virtual Bonfire and Fireworks display on the big screen. This year’s party will also feature a "FireMagic Performance" by Anna Balogh, live music by Klára Hajdu with Oláh Krisztián, and what promises to be an exciting new expat band that will be playing Red Hot Chili Peppers covers.

A new addition to the entertainment this year will be Taste & Play wine-casino games, an interactive tasting experience where participants can "gamble" safely while sipping away merrily. This is for fun, not cash.

As well as supporting local charities, the feel-good event will celebrate the 18th anniversary of XpatLoop.com, which publishes daily news and every week provides an informative emailed newsletter to keep Budapest’s business, diplomatic and cultural circles informed about what’s going on in the big city, from important political happenings to quiet social events.

FirstMed, which operates two private health clinics in District II, is again the main sponsor of the evening, with the riverside Budapest Marriott Hotel the venue sponsor. The Silver Sponsor is Special Effects International and the Bronze Sponsors are Pászka and Partners, and Stan Ahuja Couture.

The money drive will be helped along by an auction conducted by Maltese restauranteur and chef Marvin Gauci, who made a name for himself after opening four successful restaurants in the Mediterranean country and then branched abroad with the Caviar & Bull in Budapest’s Corinthia Hotel. The following will be auctioned:

The Writer's Villa, two-night stay in heritage-listed building with seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, pool, steam rooms, jacuzzi, bar and more (value HUF 1 million). Budapest Marriott Hotel weekend for two in the Presidential Suite with Hungarian sparkling wine, breakfast and Executive Lounge access (value HUF 800,000). A nine-course meal for two groups of four people prepared by Gauci at the Caviar & Bull (value HUF 300,000 each). Zsófia Boat Champagne Cruise on the Danube for up to 300 people (value HUF 600,000). Collectors’ paintings of Diana, Princess of Wales (value HUF 350,000). FirstMed one-year Premium Health Plan (value HUF 200,000). Dez O’Connell's classic cocktail class and workshop for three people (value HUF 100,000).

Model and television personality Zsuzsa Demcsák will be on hand and the guests of honour include Marriott General Manager Arne Klehn, FirstMed CEO Dennis Diokno, Deputy Ambassador at the British Embassy Caitlin Jones, Ambassador of Chile Verónica Chahin, Honorary Consul of Madagascar Lalarison Richard Louis Randrianasolo, Mexican Cultural Attaché Alejandro Vázquez Martínez, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Tomislav Leko and Ambassador of Peru Raul Alfredo Salazar Cosio.

Master of Ceremonies will be American professional voice actor Hans Peterson, now based in Hungary and who describes his vocal impact as "deep, rich, smooth and wise".

Liquid refreshment will be provided in the form of Veritas wine-tasting, a Zwack Bar, Hedon craft beer tasting, pálinka tasting and Bortársaság will present a selection from these wineries: Kárásztelek Friza Gyöngyöző, Béla és Bandi Gyöngyöző, Gilvesy Bohém, Konyári Fecske Fehér and Konyári Fecske Vörös.

International snacks will be offered by Arriba Taqueria (Mexican salsa and fresh chips), Zsófia Cruise Ship (Hungarian open sandwiches and gulyás soup), Trattoria Toscana (traditional Italian onion soup, luxury duck lasagna), Planet Sushi (selection of maki), Mr Masala Indian (chicken tikka masala, vegetarian dish, pilau rice), Okay Italia (authentic Italian pizza), Clark Picnic (Hungarian chimney cake), Noir Chocolate (sweet delights from Erika and Monika Reich), Gina Cukrászda (birthday cake), Wan Hao (Chinese dim sum delights including jiao with prawn, Cantonese fried rice noodle with beef) and Szomszéd Kertje (canapés and BBQ on ballroom terrace).

The entrance fee is a donation of HUF 10,000 or more per person, payable upon arrival. All guests receive a free day pass worth HUF 6000 for Go Active premier health and fitness club.

As Gábor Patzauer, founder and president of the Magic Lamp Wish Granting Foundation (Csodalámpa) says: "Our team is greatly honoured that its mission of granting 260-300 wishes per year for very ill children is supported by XpatLoop readers. Thank you."





Xpat Party for Charity

Budapest Marriott Hotel

1052 Budapest, Apáczai Csere János u. 4

Saturday 27 October, 6-11.30pm

Email: info@xpatloop.com