Having sold 45 million-plus copies, "The Dark Side of the Moon" is naturally judged as one of the greatest rock albums. It is an ambitious psychedelic masterpiece that propelled Pink Floyd to rock immortality.

Brit Floyd will perform classic tracks from the album alongside gems from later Pink Floyd LPs "Wish You Were Here", "Animals", "The Wall" and "The Division Bell".

The Brit Floyd show lays claim to being a phenomenon, widely regarded as the greatest live tribute to the real thing. They faithfully recreate the scale and pomp of the English band’s final 1994 Division Bell tour, complete with million-dollar laser show, large circular screen and arch, inflatables and theatrics. It is as close as fans will get to experiencing Pink Floyd live.

Tickets for the Budapest show are available via www.livenation.hu and http://musicclub.barbanegra.hu.

VIP packages include the soundcheck and a meet-and-greet with the band.

