Ed Sheeran's infectious sing-along tunes and stories of love, loss and youth have earned him many awards and the title of current king of pop, and are set to be the perfect soundtrack to Sziget's love revolution in August 2019.

Sheeran began his career busking on the streets of London and living on mates' sofas. Fast forward ten years and he is selling out stadium tours, playing to hundreds of thousands of people with nothing but a guitar and loop pedal to protect him. With three UK No. 1 albums and five UK No. 1 singles, he'll be bringing his tongue-in-cheek blend of pop, folk and hip-hop to the Sziget Main Stage.

Sziget turned 26 in August this year. The seven-day festival saw headline performances from the world’s biggest acts including Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz, Lana Del Rey, Mumford & Sons, Dua Lipa, Kygo and Arctic Monkeys. Over 1000 artists and performers from the world over took to Óbuda Island including Stormzy, Shame, Shawn Mendes, Goo Goo Dolls and Slaves.

More than just its headliners, Sziget brought together a programme of world music, theatre, cabaret, installations, performances and art, with Szitizens flocking from over 100 nations to experience the "Island of Freedom". With preparations well under way for 2019, Sziget is preparing for its biggest and best year to date.

Sziget returns in 2019 between 7-13 August. See szigetfestival.com.