Maléter was probably not battlewise enough to recognise it (not even judging by the past): in the world of politics, friendliness or overdone politeness should always be taken with a pinch of salt, especially if it comes from a world power, and it is better to suspect a hidden catch everywhere. Because no matter how deep one immerses in a naive slumber, one should never forget the fable of the scorpion. A scorpion will always remain a scorpion, no matter what it swears, as this is its nature.

The situation is not much different in 2018. The scorpion is still a scorpion today. "Muscle movements" between large states are going on constantly, and they are trying to find smaller or larger allies they can use to achieve their goals, often on an occasional basis. Neither the international environment nor international politics are in a totally "fluid" state yet. However, challenges such as the migrant crisis, Russia’s aspirations for power in Europe or China gaining economic influence in Europe are reshaping the status quo.

In Europe, the deep wounds and fault lines of the continent are starting to take shape in the debates on immigration. The aging of the European population and balancing the costs that this involves are related issues that entail serious controversy indeed. Therefore, if no liveable solution can be found to this matter, it is gradually becoming obvious that the European Union cannot heal Europe. And, as more and more member countries are recognising this, they are starting to search for alternative solutions outside of the EU, trusting that they can grant long-term peace and economic growth for their countries with their new allies.

Nevertheless, it is clear today that deeper integration and creating more "jelly" nations is no longer an answer for Europe’s problems. On the other hand, as an attempt to resist, the deeper integration of the EU is rejected by the Visegrád Group as well as the new coalition that is being shaped by the Northern European countries.

The EU is getting rid of the United Kingdom following the Brexit referendum but it didn’t get rid of the problems. The EU should recognise that if it keeps on restricting the decisional rights of member states or regions, member countries who disapprove of such action will be left no choice but to look for other insecure political relations, putting Europe’s safety at risk.

When we Hungarians joined the EU in 2004 it seemed like we were heading for Eldorado and it would arrive in the near future; at least that was what the public climate and the political elite of that time were suggesting. But today we clearly see and experience that no milk and honey is awaiting us. So we had better take off our rose-coloured glasses and start to observe our place in the world rationally.