The prime minister said he will fight for Hungary's border control rights as the country had already proven that it is capable of protecting its borders. He insisted that Hungary's border guards were "not only professionals but patriots", who had taken an oath to protect the country and "this is something money cannot buy … Brussels does not aim to protect the European Union's borders but to set up a reception service to manage immigration rather than to stop it. They want the keys to the gate."

Orbán continued: "Hungary is neither a passageway nor refugee camp; if we wanted to mix with other cultures or civilisations we would hold consultations first." He would "not advocate that idea to the Hungarian people".

Immigration would be the number one issue in next year's European parliamentary elections, he said. In this respect, European politicians had split into two factions: those in favour of immigration and those opposing it. Hungary was under attack because it had decided it did not want to become "an immigrant country".

Orbán said that in connection with the elections that it was "just about time for the current European elite to go", arguing that they had "failed to keep Britain inside the European Union and migrants out". Immigration and the "migrant invasion" were not a partisan matter but a priority for the nation. Hungary was showing solidarity towards all anti-immigration governments, regardless of its partisan make-up.

He agreed with the EU proposal to strengthen the protection of the bloc's borders, provided that countries not strong enough to protect their frontiers will be given help. "But it isn't right that they want to take away our right to protect our borders and have Brussels control Hungary's border protection."

Orbán said public safety has deteriorated in Europe since the start of the migration crisis. Altogether 347 people had been killed in attacks committed by people with immigrant backgrounds since the start of the crisis.

On the topic of the Sargentini report approved recently by the European Parliament, he said the document had been drafted against Hungary and not the Hungarian government. Its text contained "absurdities" about anti-Semitism in Hungary, among other issues. "The centre of modern anti-Semitism is in fact in Brussels, from where anti-Israel political operations are financed."

Orbán said the Hungarian government will take legal action over the approval of the report, and he has put Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Minister's Office, in charge of Hungary's appeal.

On the economy, Orbán said Hungary's model had again performed well over summer. "If there is work, there is everything," he said, describing the essence of the "Hungarian model". Hungary was building a labour-based economy as opposed to a welfare-based one. Compared with 2010, the number of employees had increased by almost 800,000 by today, and 600,000 of these were jobs in the private sector.

"We are approaching the dream threshold of 4.5 million: soon, this many Hungarians will be working." The unemployment rate at the end of the first half of the year had been 3.6 percent, making Hungary the third-best performer in Europe after the Germans and Czechs. By 2030 the country will be among the five best and most livable countries in the EU, he insisted.

Orbán said "it is almost certain" that pension premiums will be paid again at the end of the year in light of the agreement between the government and pensioners that links the economy's performance to extra pension payments. He also made note of the recent announcement of new investments by BMW in Debrecen and MOL-ThyssenKrupp in Tiszaujvaros.

The prime minister noted that 1.5 million children have started the new school year and that 1 million received free textbooks, something that was "perhaps" unique in Europe. Eighty-five thousand students were studying in higher education, up 2500 since last year, and 65,000 were receiving a state scholarship, 5000 more than a year ago.

He underlined that the government has pursued a family-oriented policy but initiatives were needed. Soon, the government would launch a "National Consultation" to canvass views on further steps.

Group leaders of the opposition parties slammed the speech, accusing Orbán of misrepresenting the Sargentini report and of ignoring Hungary's real problems.

Jobbik said Orbán had lost in Europe and was at a crossroads. Márton Gyöngyösi, the party's group leader, added that "it might not be too late" for the prime minister to "back down". As regards a European Union proposal for a standing corps for the bloc's border agency, Gyöngyösi said Orbán had fought for years for a joint European border protection scheme, and the EU's proposal was "in no way about transferring the right to control the borders to mercenaries". According to the proposal, the border guards provided by the EU would be subject to the host country's laws and report to its border guard commanders, Gyöngyösi said.

The Socialist Party said that with the approval of the Sargentini report, Orbán "has it on paper that he is a recidivist lawbreaker". The report argued that the prime minister "serves his own interests instead of the common good and is enriching his own political elite", group leader Bertalan Tóth said. "You are no longer Europe's strongman ... but Europe's pariah" who governs against the will of the people, Tóth told Orbán.

The Democratic Coalition accused the government of "hiding behind the nation's back" when insisting that the Sargentini report was drafted against Hungary. Ferenc Gyurcsány, the party's chairman and group leader, called Orbán's argument that the report was not about his government but the country as a whole "dumb", saying that though its title does refer to Hungary, the document itself contains 48 critical remarks about the Hungarian government, but none about the country as a whole.

Gyurcsány accused the government of "creating a dictatorship" and called Orbán a dictator. He argued that the government was taking away people's right to be informed and "financially crippling its opponents and using the justice system to punish them".

Green LMP said the migration debate launched by Orbán was a "pseudo debate based on a genuine problem" which the government was using to "obscure reality". László Lóránt Keresztes, LMP's group and co-leader, said Orbán was not interested in a solution to Europe's migrant crisis but rather in continuing to use it as a campaign talking point. He said there had been no genuine debate at the EU level about the causes of the migration crisis, adding that Orbán was also one of the politicians who had failed to present any meaningful proposals for resolving it. On the subject of the Sargentini report, Keresztes said his party had not backed the document because they considered it wrong to punish an entire country for its government's mistakes.

Párbeszed group leader Tímea Szabó dismissed the ruling party's accusation that opposition politicians were traitors, and called Orbán a traitor. "You're the one attacking Hungary and the Hungarian people," she said, adding that the report was critical only of the government, not Hungarians. She argued that it was not the people who were to blame for Hungary's low pensions, "the persecution of homeless people, Europe's shortest-term jobseekers' allowance or the abolition of the science academy's world-renowned research institute". Orbán only cared about "money, stealing and power" and "couldn't care less about Hungary or the Hungarian people".

