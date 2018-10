Photos courtesy of World Press Photo

This year’s winner is, inevitably, a stunner: José Víctor Salazar Balza, 28, on fire after a motorbike petrol tank exploded amid violent clashes with riot police during a protest against President Nicolás Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. The cameraman was a local pro, Ronaldo Schemidt.

There are many other eye-openers: bodies hurled in the air when a white supremacist sends a car into protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; “breast ironing” of maturing girls in Cameroon in the belief this will delay maturity and help prevent rape or sexual advances; victims of missile explosions in Iraq; dead Rohingya refugees in Burma; the wounded after a car deliberately targets pedestrians in London; a mother in Mosul, Iraq, alongside the blood of her son who had been killed in a mortar attack; another African-American shot dead by police; Nigerian girls kidnapped to be suicide bombers.

For sure, there is a lot of bad news: civil war, deforestation of the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil; a bloodied juvenile grey-headed penguin after being attacked by invasive mice in the South African Antarctic Territory; a Rohingya child crying for aid; four of the 50,000-plus women selling sex to make ends meet in St. Petersburg, Russia.

In the good news ledger are a young rhino ready to be released into the wild in Botswana to save it from poachers in South Africa; a US bald eagle, whose species is making a big comeback after being near extinction; Colombian guerillas playing football while awaiting demobilisation after laying down their arms; innovative agricultural practices in the small and densely populated The Netherlands; an elephant orphanage.

And the unusual: Spanish boys aged 10-16 years practising in a bullfighting school; the seven-day, 250-kilometre Marathon of the Sands in Morocco in temperatures up to 50 Celsius; dozens and dozens of workers processing meat in China; jumping penguins; a plume of steam from a rugby scrum; child jockeys racing in Indonesia; and a Japanese macaque, or snow monkey, in a Donald Trump mask – don’t ask, just go see.

Being a world press photographer would be a glamorous and a dangerous occupation. It also takes a dispassionate disposition to stand next to dead, burning and bleeding people and take their photograph.

