The art fair, they say, "presents a unique artistic composition in a vibrant and exciting region and in one of the culturally most attractive cities in Europe, that gives an emphasised presence to fresh and inspiring galleries and artists including the now emerging stars of the future, and places new artistic inspirations in the focus".

Central and Eastern Europe’s leading international art fair "efficiently and thought-provokingly combines inspiring artistic content originating from the now emerging regions in and beyond Europe as well as the progressive new generation of artists of the already established West".

The three patrons of the event are former US ambassador to Hungary Nancy G. Brinker, Mayor of Budapest István Tarlós and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

The art fair will be run in conjunction with Art Photo Budapest. Another accompanying event will be Visegrád Contemporary, which will place a special focus on the artistic wealth of Central Europe, more specifically the countries of the Visegrád Group including the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

This wide selection dedicated to the V4 countries is extended to several further art venues and events in Budapest, to give a taste of the richness and depth of an exciting art scene. Visegrád Contemporary also runs longer, from October 8-14.

Art Market Budapest will be in Millenáris Buildings B, C and D on October 11, 13 and 14 from11am - 7pm and on October 12 from 11am - 9pm. Art Photo Budapest will be in Millenáris Building D at the same times.

One of the many exhibitors will be the Ani Molnár Gallery, at Stand G006. The gallery has extended its Tamás Waliczky – Cameras and Other Optical Devices exhibition until October 20.

Tamás Waliczky, Panorama Camera, 2017, computer graphic (detail) - Courtesy of the artist and Ani Molnár Gallery



Ani Molnár Gallery is at Bródy Sándor u. 36 in District VIII, open Tuesday to Friday, 12 noon-6pm and Saturday 11am-5pm.

www.artmarketbudapest.hu

www.facebook.com/ArtMarketBudapest

http://molnaranigaleria.hu/

Millenáris

Kis Rókus utca

1024 Budapest