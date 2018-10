"The expansion of this important exchange program to Hungary is part of our commitment to building stronger connections between Hungarians and Americans. I’m confident that the American host families and high schools in this program will be very impressed by the Hungarian students, and all of the participants will greatly improve their understanding of the other country."

Application information is available through the US Embassy website (https://hu.usembassy.gov/apply-now-for-fully-funded-high-school-scholarship-in-the-u-s/).

The application deadline for the 2019-2020 school year is October 31, 2018.





Detailed Program Information

Applications are now open for FLEX (Future Leaders Exchange,) a program fully funded by the US Department of State, which has provided scholarships to over 27,000 secondary school students from 20 different countries in the past 26 years. Currently, 922 students are studying in the US on the FLEX program. Its aim is to promote respect for cultural diversity and friendship between the United States of America and 20 different countries, including Hungary.

School students aged 15-17 are provided the opportunity to experience the American way of life by studying in a US high school and living with an American host family.

Recruitment, selection, orientation, and travel arrangements for the FLEX program are organised by the American Councils for International Education. Founded in 1974, American Councils is an international organisation working to improve mutual understanding between countries, exchange ideas among individuals, and enhance collaboration through education.

How to apply?

Applicants must be Hungarian citizens enrolled in high school. For more information on specific requirements, applicants should visit FLEX Hungary’s Facebook page. The online application is available at: https://ais.americancouncils.org/flex.

Selection is based on merit and demonstrated preparedness for a year-long exchange experience.

Students will be selected from all regions of Hungary and while English-language proficiency is important, it is not the sole element in selection.

For more information, applicants should e-mail hungary@americancouncils.eu.