Indeed, in Algiers, there is great concern about the possibility of the sudden decease of the regime's figurehead in the Sahara affair. It would scatter all the cards played by Algeria in this affair and a takeover from this man has not been prepared.

Ghali's disease has been pointed out several times by his opponents within the Front. It is a hepatitis C (HCV) that has reached a very advanced stage and has already resulted in cirrhosis of the liver. But this time, it is, in addition, a cancer of the colon that it is reached, and it is for this reason that he was operated in the military hospital of Blida in Algeria.

Brahim Ghali was to be transferred to Spain at first. But fears that he will be summoned by the Spanish courts, following the numerous complaints of torture lodged against him, have pushed his protectors within the Algerian regime to keep him in a safe place.

It has to be recalled that Brahim Ghali was "elected" general secretary of the Polisario Front, but also president of the proclaimed SADR in July 2016, with the Stalinist score of 93.16% of the votes cast. Brahim Ghali then replaced Mohamed Abdelaziz, who died on May 31th of the same year following a long illness.

According to many security reports, this separatist movement has many connections with terrorist’s groups acting in the Sahara and Sahel region. Indeed, the polisario is involved with other terrorist groups in all kind of arms and drug trafficking. On the same vain, according to the European Union OLAF report large parts of the assistance and aid granted to sequestered population in Tindouf (South of Algeria) were diverted by Algerian senior officials and leaders of the Polisario Front.