There will be painters, films, photo exhibitions, workshops, fiery dance performances and concerts. Spicy Mexican food will be available to taste and children will have the opportunity to create their own artwork inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, whose exhibition is continuing in the National Gallery. Music will include Réka Tóth and Ágnes Csiki, the Ellas Duo acoustic concert and PERKALAND percussion experience. Or play a Mexican game.

Participation in the programs is free.