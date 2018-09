A total of 18 films will brighten up the big screen at art-house Művész Cinema, all with original audio and Hungarian subtitles, and some with English subtitles too. The subjects deal primarily with social and psychological issues, but comedy, romantic road movie, gangster films and documentaries can also be watched. For the first time this year, a short-film selection will enrich the program, in which the now 71-year-old Jane Birkin will appear.

One exciting debut will be Germany’s "The Silent Revolution" (Das schweigende Klassenzimmer), directed by Lars Kraume. When two East German secondary school students get to know about Hungary’s 1956 Uprising, they call the whole class to hold a minute’s silence in solidarity with the Hungarian freedom fighters. The Stasi state security apparatus hears about it, and serious storm erupts.

Among the Swiss films, "The Divine Order" (Die gottliche Ordnung) by director Petra Biondina Volpe tells how in Switzerland in 1971 a young housewife and mother, Nora, lives in a quaint village with her husband and their two sons. The countryside is untouched by the major social upheavals the movement of 1968 brought about. Nora’s life is not affected either; she is a quiet person who is liked by everybody – until she starts to publicly fight for women’s suffrage, which the men are due to vote on in a ballot on February 7, 1971.

The Divine Order

Another anticipated film will be Austria’s "Mademoiselle Paradis" (Licht/Light), which takes us to Rococo Vienna and the remarkably talented blind pianist Maria Theresia Paradis, who is torn between her extraordinary musical talent and her desire to to live the life of an ordinary young woman within the rules of a rigid society. The strong visual world created by the film has been compared to the atmosphere evoked by British director Peter Greenaway.

Going through puberty can be frightening. Newly sprouted pubic hair, weird dreams, strange smells and a rapidly changing body are off-putting things. But what if you were also growing scales and turning into a carnivorous monster? In Lisa Brühlmann’s Swiss feature "Blue My Mind", a 15-year-old girl is undergoing this radical physical transformation just as she’s navigating a new high school and falling in with friends who are into recreational drugs.

In early October, some of the films will be shown in Szeged, Pécs and Debrecen. See details about the festival program at www.goethe.de/szemrevalo