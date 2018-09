The Handicraft Week in Városliget aims to familiarise visitors with Moroccan artistic products such as handmade jewellery, pottery, copper and leather artifacts, and furniture, as well as demonstrating the richness of the North African country’s culture. The 10-day event will host more than 30 artisans and artists. Visitors will be able to watch as the craftsmen create beautiful pieces from wood, leather, ceramic or copper.

In addition to folklore bands from various regions of Morocco, the exhibition will display the country’s rich and diverse culture, and give the chance to sample its cuisine. Workshops will enable visitors to discover authentic customs such as weddings, which differ from one region of the country to another.

The event is organised by the Moroccan Kingdom’s Embassy in Hungary alongside the Moroccan Ministries of Tourism and Economy, Maison d’Artisan, the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Office of the Mayor of Budapest.

More from North Africa