The exhibition, titled Okinawa Mi Amor – Okinawa is My Love – follows Korsós’ book of the same title published last year, recounting his experiences there. The Ryukyu Islands are a chain that stretch southwest from Japan’s third-largest island, Kyushu, to near Taiwan: The largest is Okinawa Island. Only 60 of them are inhabited.

There seem to be more than 10,00, 13,000 or 16,000 species of myriapoda, depending on where you read about them. “Myriapod” means 10,000 legs, although no species has anywhere near that number. They generally have an elongated segmented body with numerous paired legs, a single pair of antennae and simple eyes.

As well as these centipedes, millipedes and others, various species of snake known locally as habu inhabit the Ryukyu, and Korsós’ photos include a fearsome poisonous variety, plus less hazardous long-tailed lizards, crickets, beetles and butterflies from the sub-tropical rainforest.

Dr Zoltán Korsós

This environment is also home to rare endemic endangered bird species. As a photo of a Blue Rock Thrush shows, it collects old tin cans and abandoned objects. The rainforest, with its abundant waterfalls, also houses wild pig, and a raw wild pig meat dinner has been photographed.

The Ryukyu Islands are on the boundary between the East China Sea and the Philippine Sea, and the warm waters are rich in wildlife: turtles, humpback whales and a leaping dolphin are also seen in the exhibition. The Churaumi (“Beautiful Sea”) Aquarium, which once had the largest sea tank in the world, is pictured.

On the more human side, the photographs include the abandoned haunted hotel of Nakagusuku, built on the site of ancient tombs; traditional Ryukyu dancing; Shuri Castle that was the royal residence of the Ryukyu Kingdom; ornamental lampions; Okinawa Peace Memorial Park commemorating victims of the Battle of Okinawa in World War Two; the Stone Lion of Tomori from 1689 that famously survived the battle; shisa figures that traditionally protect almost every Okinawa home; and Zakimi Castle, built in the early 1400s.

Korsós, who also taught at university while he was in Okinawa, said it is his pleasure through his book and photo exhibition to share his unique experiences in the islands with those travellers confined to their armchairs.





