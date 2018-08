Children had a special place in Mandela’s heart and he went out of his way to engage them, the embassy recalls, and thus it is hoped to see many children joining the Family Fun Walk. Families and participants are encouraged to bring their own picnic baskets to enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Margitsziget after the walk.

Nelson Mandela, or Madiba as he is affectionately known, was born in South Africa on 18 July 1918 and became a symbol of resistance in the country’s fight for freedom. He is remembered for his unwavering commitment to justice and equality. Mandela was jailed for 27 years by the apartheid regime until his release in 1990, when he became the architect of the nation and South Africa’s peaceful transition to a united, non-racial, non-sexist democratic society. Fittingly, after South Africa’s first democratic one-person-one-vote elections in 1994, he became the country’s first democratically elected President.

Mandela’s principled approach of promoting reconciliation through dialogue, and devoting his life to the service of humanity, earned him international respect. This was recognised in 1993, when the Nobel Peace Prize was bestowed upon him. In 1997, as one of his last international engagements before he stepped down from public office, Mandela paid an official visit to Hungary and addressed its Parliament.

This year, through celebrating globally what would have been his 100th birthday, Mandela’s life and legacy of changing the world for the better are being honoured. The theme of the commemoration is “Be The Legacy”.





PROGRAM

13:30 Gathering at starting point - Margaret Island, Fountain (Margitsziget, Szökőkút) 14:00 Start of the Family Fun Walk - led by the Deputy Mayor and Ambassador 15:00 Programme at arrival point - Water Tower, Open Air Theatre (Víztorony, Szabadtéri Színpad)

Introduction by programme directors 15:15 Welcome remarks by Deputy Mayor Dr Alexandra Szalay-Bobrovniczky 15:20 Welcome remarks by Ambassador Pieter Vermeulen 15:30 Screening of short documentaries on the life of Nelson Mandela 15:50 Conga drum performance by Cseppkő Gyermekotthoni Központ 16:00 Message by Cseppkő Gyermekotthoni Központ

Song & Dance performances by Cseppkő Gyermekotthoni Központ 16:20 Quiz on the life of Nelson Mandela 16:30 Dance performance by South African students in Hungary 16:40 Picnic, Music, Dance and Networking 18:00 End of the Programme