Before the event, Szijjártó met Chase Carey, a representative of Liberty Media that holds the F1 rights, to discuss the future of the Hungarian race. "We had positive discussions in which Mr. Carey said that they are proud of the 21 national specials [21 grand prix] and they want to see these venues in the tournament calendar, and they do not need 21 uniform races," Szijjártó said. This therefore augured well for Budapest and Hungary.

Szijjártó said that after the 2019 race, investments as part of the strategic development programme at Hungaroring will begin. He said Carey's strategy is for F1 to occupy a full week, and Budapest is ready and capable of doing so. The 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix would follow this rubric.

"After the 2019 race, we will make all the necessary changes according to the strategic development programme, and as promised, resource allocations and legislative processes will be implemented in a timely manner," the minister said. "Hungaroring requires there to be a sustainable plan, and the elections have brought about ... political stability. If the government decides something, it will happen."

Minister Szijjártó and Chase Carey of F1-owner Liberty Media

Szijjártó emphasised the economic benefits of the Hungarian GP, the contract for which runs to 2026. Last year, 30 billion forints of economic activity had been realised after the F1 weekend in Mogyorod. The event had had a positive impact on GDP with an increase in tax revenue, "and a quantifiable media presence". Tickets sales had increased this year and Formula One was getting more publicity globally, so the economic impact in 2018 was estimated to be even greater than in 2017.

This year’s race was won by Lewis Hamilton of England, followed by Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Kimi Raikkonen of Finland.