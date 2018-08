Ambassador Kabbaj said His Majesty’s reign has been marked by a longstanding process of reforms initiated more than two decades ago to improve the lives of Moroccan citizens and empower the political institutions. She said Morocco is firmly committed to this continuous path of democratisation as an irreversible choice that will certainly help the country in the defence of its interests at all levels.

"These reforms are the key to Morocco’s current political stability and economic growth, that had made Morocco a credible partner at the continental and international levels and trusted by the world´s biggest investors, achieving, in 2017, USD2,7 billion of foreign investments," the ambassador said.

"The brilliant election of Morocco this year to the Justice and Human Rights Commission of the Pan African Parliament and to the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, as well as several UN bodies and International organisations is, in itself, a recognition of the political, economic and social achievements of the kingdom and its commitment and efforts to promote and protect human rights.

Morocco’s determination to economic and social progress and democratic changes has extended beyond its borders and contributed to deepen its strong ties with various partners, including African countries.

As a result of an innovative south-south cooperation based on the exchange of knowledge, skills, expertise and resources, the kingdom through its return to the African Union expressed its desire for unity and its commitment to help the emergence of a new Africa built on cohesion, economic integration and solidarity."

Ambassador Kabbaj said that in this respect, the launching of the African Continental Free Trade Area, during the last African Union Extraordinary summit, is a crucial step towards the achievement of a prosperous African economy based on inclusive growth and sustainable development – a sustainable development that cannot be reached without addressing the continent’s main challenges that are impeding its development, peace and security, by fighting against climate change and ensuring food security.

"I would like to seize this opportunity to express my great satisfaction towards Hungary’s interest to develop its cooperation on these matters with Africa through its policy of the opening to the south. Moroccan-Hungarian ties of friendship and partnership have witnessed, recently, a qualitative leap at the political, economic and cultural levels, through an enhanced cooperation between our two countries on issues of common interests bilaterally and multilaterally.

The increase of official visits between the two countries enhanced our relationship built on mutual respect and understanding. On behalf of my country, I would like to thank the Hungarian government for its support for the defence of Morocco's interests at EU and UN levels.

On the bilateral level, Morocco appreciates the excellent relationship established with Hungary in various fields. For instance, in tourism the number of Moroccan visitors to Hungary and Hungarians to Morocco increased considerably as a result of the direct flights launched last autumn, and which had contributed to a better knowledge of each other’s cultures."

The ambassador said Morocco’s successful participation this year in the 41st travel exhibition in Hungary, as the guest of honour, has encouraged the project of launching a third direct line between the two countries.

In the same spirit, she wanted to highlight the role played by the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship offered by the Hungarian government to Moroccan students, which helped in bringing young Moroccans and Hungarians even closer.

"Due to the success and the growing number of Moroccan contestants interested by this program, I would like to seize this opportunity to thank the Hungarian government for raising the number of students benefitting from this scholarship by 50%.

Furthermore, in order to shed light on Morocco’s cultural diversity, Moroccan cultural days will be organised from 7-16 September in Varosliget, to which I invite you to visit to discover the multiple facets of the Moroccan culture.

Finally, I would like to reiterate Morocco’s ambition of a more diverse and tight partnership which will help us build a fruitful and prosperous economic relation between our two countries."