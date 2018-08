Roy Zsidai, CEO of the Zsidai Gastronomy Group, of District I’s Nándor utca, Budapest, said: "We are delighted to be bringing our experience, vision and restaurant concepts to the Kempinski Hotel Bahía. As restauranteurs with experience of setting up similar venues in the Kempinski Budapest, we know we have the skills to create iconic restaurant concepts here. I love the area and feel the Kempinski Hotel Bahía has amazing potential to become one of the coolest locations on the Costa del Sol."

El Paseo del Mar was created by the Zsidai group in cooperation with Kempinski Hotel Bahía. Its mission is to be a hub for great food and exceptional service in a cool, refined, upscale yet casual environment. Baltazár Bar & Grill represents an urbanised traditional bodega with views of the lush gardens and pools of the hotel. By using only honest and natural Spanish products, the chefs at Baltazár apply various local and international cooking techniques to give dishes a unique taste. Spanish classics, but also grilled meats and fresh fish, are prepared on one of the four different grills. This restaurant offers a gastronomical experience for business lunches or family dinners alike.

Photos of Baltazár Bar & Grill





Spíler Beach Club stands for a light, fresh, stylishly elegant yet laid-back and playful coastal experience. Here chefs make use of the freshest ingredients from earth and ocean, from the coasts of the Mediterranean Sea and the fields of Andalusia, and occasionally peek into the mystic cuisine of Morocco. They are supplied by leading farmers and fishermen to present a feast of seafood, crustaceans, great cuts of meat, fresh fruits and vegetables.

The day at Spíler Beach Club starts with a sumptuous breakfast on the beach facing the Mediterranean, followed by simple but tasty lunch offerings. In the evening, after a day on the beach, guests may dress to impress for sunset and spend a perfect romantic night or a dinner with family and friends.

By the beautifully renovated lobby and terrace of the hotel, guests will find Black Rose The Bar, which says it offers some of the best cocktail creations on the coast. Wines, local craft beers and bubbles to celebrate life in general go well with the fine views of the Mediterranean Sea and African coast. The name Black Rose comes from a mysterious ship, and thus the bar pays homage to the glorious years of Spanish voyages of discovery.

Photos of Black Rose The Bar





As Zsidai Gastronomy Group describes it, this gourmet destination is a new addition to the Costa del Sol’s culinary scene.

Owner Roy Zsidai is a member of significant gastronomic associations such as Bocuse d’Or and Academy of Pannon Gastronomy. The group is the official partner of the Jamie Oliver Group in the Central-European region and the Kempinski Corvinus Budapest hotel, and operates the gastronomy at the State Opera House in Budapest.

Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group. Its heritage of upscale personal service and hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Kempinski now manages a portfolio of 76 five-star hotels and residences in 32 countries and continues to add new properties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Kempinski Corvinus Budapest, at District V’s Erzsébet tér, features Gastronomic Quarter Downtown Budapest, which includes fusion-inspired dishes at Nobu, updated Hungarian-Viennese offerings at the brasserie-style ÉS Bisztró, speciality coffee, sandwiches and cakes at ÉS Deli, a relaxed "Kaffeehaus" culture experience at The Living Room, and the fizz, sizzle, bubbles and buzz of the Blue Fox The Bar and Nobu Bar.

See www.elpaseodelmar.es

www.zsidai.com