Waliczky’s “Cameras” exhibition, which was submitted for the Hungarian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, explores the wide range of possibilities of visual perception. The title refers to imaginary cameras, which Waliczky began designing in 2016, and it also touches on the fact that cameras affect our lives in an array of complex and sometimes almost unnoticeable ways.

The project includes several types of works: the digitally designed analogue machines, which Anna Szepesi has referred to as “camera-metaphors,” will be presented as lightboxes, animations about the cameras will be shown on monitors, and in the atrium a digital, interactive version of one of the fantasy cameras will be on display.

Cameras simultaneously simulate and transform the ways in which we see the world around us. In light of Waliczky’s theories and vision, which are based on computer imaging, the cameras made using analogue machinery still bear the marks of computer technology.

Tamás Waliczky (1959-) was born in Budapest. He lives and works in Hong Kong and is an internationally renowned new-media artist, who has been working with digital art since the early 1980s. He has won numerous prizes, including the Golden Nica Award of the Ars Electronica Festival in 1989. He has exhibited in major institutions worldwide, and his works can be found in the collections of the Centre Pompidou in Paris, MOMA in Budapest, ZKM in Karlsruhe, Germany, and the Australian Centre for the Moving Image in Melbourne, Australia.

His solo show ”Cameras and Other Optical Devices” is currently on view at the Ani Molnár Gallery, Bródy Sándor u. 36, District VIII.