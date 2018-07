Dr Jakkel has lent her efforts in Congo, Mali, Guinea, Uganda and Malawi, going once or twice a year for two or three weeks each time under the auspices of the African-Hungarian Union. Her pictures show simple rural life with thatched mud huts, wells, venerable people with timeworn faces and charming children. In one shot, a Ugandan child is wearing a Minnie Mouse T-shirt in Uganda but otherwise there is minimal indication of affluent Western presence in the exhibition: the T-shirt is very old and faded.

People play draughts with bottletops, carry loads on their heads and travel three on a motorbike (helmets not required) and in dugout canoes. There are hippos in the river, a water buffalo in a mudhole, antelopes and giraffes, a giant anthill of red earth and whitewater rapids.

Doctor Anna Jakkel

Dr Jakkel said that when she first went to Africa, to the Congo to work in a refugee camp, all her expectations had been surpassed by the enormous number of sick people and the amount of work to do. But when the first shock passed, out came her camera.

She said at the opening of her exhibition, which is called “Az én Afrikám” (This is My Africa), that she felt the need to show the world how many people need and are waiting for help, but also how much beauty and experience await the traveller.

The photos are intended not just to show lovely near-natural landscapes but also the difficulties encountered with healing and the everyday struggles of life, which can be faced by joyful communities with friendly smiles. It is not horror, it is the reality of Africa.

African boy by Anna Jakkel

The African-Hungarian Union (Magyar Afrika Társaság) was founded in 2006 by Sándor Balogh, a businessman committed to Africa’s issues, and ten other private individuals, as a non-governmental, non-profit organisation dedicated to international aid and development activities focusing on the continent. Its mission has been to support development there with the help of the countries’ own resources by empowering communities and populations. The organisation supports programs that focus on education, child and youth protection, health and social care, and cultural, scientific and academic development.

The exhibition was opened by Raymond Irambo and Kembe Sorel of the African-Hungarian Union, and Péter Bézi of the Young Artists Gallery. Maly Gaye and Abdoullah Camara provided African music and dance.

“Az én Afrikám” (This is My Africa) photo exhibition by Anna Jakkel

Magyar Természettudományi Múzeum (Hungarian Natural History Museum)

Ludovika tér 2, District VIII

Until August 20

Tel.: (061) 210-1085

Museum website: http://www.nhmus.hu/

Magyar Afrika Társaság website: http://www.ahu.hu/hu/

Photos by Kovács P. Attila