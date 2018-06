Commenting on the proposed amendment to the constitution that relates to the "Stop Soros" bill, Orbán said protecting Hungary against illegal migration requires new rules that make Hungarian legal provisions crystal clear while repelling attacks from Brussels.

If the constitution prohibits the forced settlement of migrants in Hungary, then it will be much easier to draw up detailed regulations that are protected domestically and in the international arena, he said.

Orbán said that during a recent conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron he had made it clear Hungary would never support European regulations that strip Hungarians of their right to say who can live in the country. "Let's make it crystal clear: Brussels cannot take away Hungary's sovereignty," he had told Macron.

Commenting on a new campaign by rights organisation Human Rights Watch aiming to convince the European People's Party to expel Hungary's ruling Fidesz, he said this was a form of pressure exercised by US financier George Soros "[who] wants to funnel his money through various organisations ... to influence European politics in a way that is bad for Hungarians; he is corrosive".

Orbán said the constitutional amendment will include the protection of the home and the protection of private life, stating that "people must not be bothered in their homes". In a normal country, there was room to express opinions, but this freedom should not extend to bothering people in their own homes.

Commenting on next year's budget plans, he said unemployment, the budget deficit and public debt will be reduced, while wages will increase and employment and economic performance will grow. The payroll tax would be reduced by a further two percentage points in 2019, and the tax preference for families with two children would be raised to 40,000 forints a month. Annual economic growth of above 4 percent projected for next year would enable the payment of pension premiums in addition to pension increases.

A scheme to build kindergartens and creches will be launched, he said, adding that a growing number of women want to work, not only for material reasons but also because of their personal ambition.

Orbán said the government will announce an action plan related to family policy, preceded by a national consultation on childbirth and child rearing. "We do not want to exclude men, but basically, it is the opinion of women that is of interest."

The issue of demography concerns how many Hungarian women give birth, "the extent to which we bring [children] up together", and what must be done to reverse the population decline. The aim was to ensure that Hungary could sustain itself by 2030. Accordingly, there must be at least as many births as deaths.

Concerning his planning for 2030, Orbán said that though the government had received a mandate up until 2022, the next four years would have to include a broader plan through to 2030. "This, of course, has been interpreted to mean that I'd like to be Prime Minister until 2030 -- which is not a bad idea – except for the fact that Hungary is a democracy and elections take place every four years."

On his aspiration to build a Christian democracy, Orbán said liberal democracy had become an empty vessel that failed to respond to challenges such as migration. Neither did it protect borders, the traditional family model of a man and woman or take the protection of Christian culture as a given. This was why Christian democracy must be "dusted off and brought up to date a bit".

He spoke of the importance of keeping in touch with voters in the next four years, and this is why he is meeting pensioners, going to kindergartens and talking to employees and people in workfare schemes.

Orbán noted that during the election campaign he had visited a kindergarten and received a fine for breaking election rules. This was proof that Hungary's democratic institutions were functioning properly, he said, noting that more recently he had paid another visit as the newly elected prime minister.