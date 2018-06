Fortunately, there are more and more street-food offers in Budapest that take special diets into consideration. Tökmag, for example, attracts with a visually appealing menu of vegan and gluten- and lactose-free food.

The handmade veggie chips with their rich violet and orange colours quickly attract the eye of the customer. The delicious and supposedly a little healthier alternative to traditional potato chips is one of the best reasons why you should pay a visit to the street-food bar Tökmag. But it’s not the only one. The little eatery near the Jászai Mari tér tram stop has become one of the most popular places for vegan and health-conscious snacking since it opened about a year ago.

The menu is primarily based on vegan snacks but gluten- and lactose-free options are also available. Not too many people think burgers and sandwiches when they think vegan, but that’s exactly what you can find here. But instead of beef and cheese the burgers in Tökmag come with all sorts of vegetables, crisp salad and sauces between two pieces of homemade bread.

In particular, the beetroot burger with tomatoes, coriander, corn salad and a jam of red onions is a treat. Those who like it a bit spicier should also try the aromatic coriander tofu sandwich.

Those having to pay special attention to allergies will find useful information about which foods are gluten-free and lactose-free, sugar-free, or contain no soy, corn or yeast. In addition, information is given about potential allergens such as certain nuts and seeds.





Made from seasonal, fresh ingredients

All the food and some of the chilled smoothies are freshly made using seasonal and locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

In addition to the burgers and sandwiches, the menu offers a few desserts and an almost daily changing soup option. Most of the soups are lactose-free cream soups from various types of vegetables. Garnished with a few pumpkin or sunflower seeds, they are ideal as a starter before a burger or even as a snack to fight off that small hunger. If you are in a hurry, you can get the soups in paper cups but all other dishes are available in a takeaway version as well.

This is especially useful as the mini-restaurant – decorated with a bunch of green plants – only has seating for a few people. During summer Tökmag will increase its seating capability by reopening the street terrace, which will make the place in the pedestrian area of Hollán Ernő utca a great lunch spot.





Tökmag Vegan Street Food

District XIII, Hollán Ernő utca 5

Open: 9am-8pm

Reservations: (+36) 70 908-9717

See www.tokmagvegan.hu Prices

Soups and chips: HUF 350-490

Burgers and sandwiches: HUF 590-1590

Lunch boxes: HUF 1590

Desserts: HUF 890