The Neopaint group – which had already designed several street murals in Budapest – took charge of the visual part of the new facility and created extraordinary scenes. The landscapes immediately make you forget how unspectacular the hall looks from the outside. Deep sea, Hungarian history and the cosmos awaken on the walls as if you yourself were there.





Three theme worlds

The three worlds have a total of 18 holes decorated with lights and colours. Much like at the movies, you get 3D glasses here as well. These and the black light make sure that the neon colours are vivid and the pictures on the walls and tracks stand out. As some people may find such effects uncomfortable, they have the option of playing without the glasses. Although it is not the same experience as the 3D, the murals are clearly visible.

Due to the dark hall and the 3D effects the management took strict safety precautions. The most important is that children up to the age of 15 may only play when accompanied by an adult. Other rules can be read on the website in Hungarian, English and German.





Four German owners

The place is owned by four Germans, who saw such a golf course in Germany for the first time and decided that it would be perfect for the Hungarian market. They opened in September last year after months of hard work by them and the Neopaint group, who also did the design of the golf course in Germany.

Neonis 3D Blacklight Minigolf is only open from Thursday to Sunday. "We know from experience that there aren’t too many guests between Monday and Wednesday yet,” manager Éva Hunyadi told The Budapest Times. Plans, however, include to open on the first three days of the week as well, but the decision will depend on demand. Since this is the only such facility in Hungary and it enjoys an increasing popularity, it could soon come to this. Especially since the course – where up to 55 people can play at the same time – is more and more frequently used for corporate events or birthday parties.

Patricia Wagishauser / Theo Mainka





Neonis 3D Blacklight Minigolf

District XIII, Lomb utca 34.

Open:

Thursday and Friday 2pm-9pm

Saturday and Sunday 12pm-9pm

Reservations: online or (+36) 30 617-6536

See www.neonis.hu

Reservations recommended especially at weekends





Adults: HUF 2950

Children up to 15 years: HUF 1950

Children up to 6 years: free