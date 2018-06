Asked about the close outcome and the possibility of a party split, Mirkoczki said two "very strong" candidates had competed and neither had been expected to reach a decisive 80-20 percent win. "Never before in Jobbik's history has the leadership vote been this tight," he added.

Outgoing leader Gabor Vona opened the congress with an assessment of the leadership's past two years, Mirkoczki said, describing Vona's speech as "sufficiently critical and objective". Sneider and Toroczkai followed, each with a 12-minute speech.

Tamás Sneider

Asked about a delegate who threw his ballot card at the press when leaving the room, Mirkoczki said they must have backed Toroczkai. "But overall, the mood of the congress was not at all like that," he said, noting that no more than 10-15 delegates had left the event.

Toroczkai complained that the voting had not taken place on a level playing field. Asked by a journalist whether he would remain a member of Jobbik, he said: "For the time being, yes." But "if there are any reprisals", he would quit.

Sneider said Jobbik's goal was to be a socially sensitive people's party, saying he wanted to remedy social injustices. Jobbik, he said, would not veer from its people's party course, and the leadership embraced diverse personalities in a way that "has never been so good". Sneider said tasks ahead included developing a strategy and preparing for the European parliamentary and municipal elections. As Hungary's largest opposition party, Jobbik is well placed to bolster its strength by 2022, he added.

Asked about Toroczkai and his charge that conditions had not been fair for the leadership election, he said the election had been transparent and everyone, bar one or two objectors, had understood that this was an internal affair. Sneider said he did not expect the party to split or splinter.

A few days after the election Toroczkai announced that he has decided to set up a platform within Jobbik to "return the party to the ideology laid out in its founding deed". Toroczkai told a press conference that the idea of the new platform, to be called Mi magunk (Ourselves), had been raised at a meeting of seven mayors delegated by Jobbik and "several mid-ranking" party officials.

Toroczkai noted that Jobbik's current rules neither prohibit platforms within the party nor contain stipulations concerning their operations. He said their initiative now awaits approval by Jobbik's presidium. He said that if the leadership rejected the new platform, a "party split" could ensue.

Dóra Dúró

The platform is to hold its first meeting in Asotthalom on June 23, which is expected to be attended by "several hundreds, several thousands," Toroczkai said. Apart from party members, they welcome all who are sympathetic with the party's principles as expressed in the founding deed but have already left Jobbik or could not identify with the strategy of the past two years, he said. Talks on the platform with the board should be closed by that date. "So it can be considered a deadline."