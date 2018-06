Independence Day marks the Philippines’ independence from colonial Spanish rule on June 12, 1898, following the Philippine Revolution that began in August 1896.

The celebratory evening featured music by The Nightingales, namely Bianca Camille Lopez and Ma. Rhina Palma-Cruz, whose repertoire includes opera arias, Broadway classics, folksongs and popular standards.

Bianca Camille Lopez and Ma. Rhina Palma-Cruz of The Nightingales

The Nightingales

Photos by György Konkoly Thege