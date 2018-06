The Ramada Istanbul Old City hotel sits directly opposite the Findikzade stop on the Sultanahmet Tram line, T1, which makes it handily placed for the weary traveller arriving in Turkey’s most populous city. From Istanbul Ataturk International Airport it is eight stops on the metro to Zeytinburnu, where passengers can change over to the T1, and from there it is another six stops to Findikzade. In all, about a 50-minute journey from the airport with little chance of getting lost.

The other direction on the same tram line from Findikzade and the Ramada takes you to where the action is. It is a quick five stops to Beyazıt-Kapalıçarşı, which is the stop for the labyrinthine Grand Bazaar, construction of which began in 1455, and then just another two stops, or a downhill walk, to Sultanahmet.

This latter is the stop to alight for the Blue Mosque (built 1609-1616), the Hagia Sophia (6th century) museum, the Basilica Cistern (6th century) and the Topkapi Palace (15th century). The Sultanahmet peninsula is the most popular area for tourists in the enormous city, Europe’s biggest with a population climbing over 15 million. Sultanahmet is bounded by bodies of water to the north (the Golden Horn), the east (the Bosphorus) and the south (Sea of Marmara), and the old city walls to the west, which are the oldest and longest defensive walls still standing in Europe.

This is essentially what used to be Constantinople until 1453, and the most important areas were declared World Heritage Sites by UNESCO in 1985. The name derives from the Ottoman sultan Ahmet I (reigned 1603-1617), who had the Blue Mosque built and is buried in a mausoleum there. Most of Istanbul’s leading attractions, then, are a 10- to 15-minute tram ride away from Findikzade.

Ramada Istanbul Old City is a midscale hotel, comfortable enough and reasonably priced. Nothing is over-fancy, rather it is all very practical. The top-floor rooms have the balconies, and generally there are robes and slippers, rain shower, scales, hair drier, safe, small mini-bar and a compact work desk holding an electric jug with complimentary tea and coffee. The air-conditioned rooms are decorated with warm colours and wooden furniture, and have free Wi-Fi, a flat-screen TV and a couple of blown-up black-and-white photos of historic Istanbul.

The Marmara Restaurant serves daily breakfast in buffet style, with lunch and dinner available at a new venture, the Ramada Lounge Steak House immediately next door to the hotel. This is a separate concern to the hotel, but the two businesses are obviously connected in that they share the Ramada name.

Ramada Istanbul Old City has the Aqua Plus Spa where guests can enjoy a Turkish bath, sauna, body scrubbing or various forms of massage, such as shiatsu, relaxation, foam and reflexology. A small Precor gym has a treadmill, bike, body-builder/exerciser, weights and a bench. Five meeting rooms can be arranged to accommodate 240 conference guests or 150 banquet guests.

A snappy slogan assures the hotel guests: Stay with us …. Leave the rest to us.

Ramada Worldwide is operated by the Wyndham Hotel Group, which calls itself the world's largest and most diverse hotel company, encompassing some 8000 hotels and more than 600,000 rooms in 66 countries under 19 different brands. So it shouldn’t be difficult to find one. These brands include Dolce, Esplendor Boutique Hotels, Wyndham Grand, Wyndham Garden, TRYP by Wyndham, Wingate, Hawthorn, TM Trademark Collection, Microtel, Baymont, Days Inn, Dazzler, AmericInn, LaQuinta, Super 8, Howard Johnson and Travelodge.

Ramada Worldwide is one of the most recognised hotel brands in the world with a presence across 60-plus countries, and has the most airport locations internationally compared to all other hotel brands.

Guests in the Wyndham Rewards scheme can earn points toward free nights and redeem them at the group’s properties worldwide. Plus, best rates are guaranteed: if travellers find a lower, publicly available rate on another website for the same hotel accommodation and date, Wyndham will match the competing rate plus give 3000 Wyndham Rewards bonus points. Also, members of the rewards scheme save 10% on the Best Available Rate at all properties.

Ramada Istanbul Old City

Millet Caddesi 82, Findikzade, İstanbul, Turkey

Tel.: +90 212 631 2020

www.wyndhamhotels.com