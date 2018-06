Bollywood film screenings are also being organised, and Hungarian artistes proficient in Indian art forms will participate in the programme.

Ambassador Chhabra said that each June 21 is being celebrated as the International Day of Yoga throughout the world, and following the huge success of the event in Hungary during the past three years, the Embassy of India, in cooperation with the Hungarian representatives of several prominent yoga schools, is organising a variety of programmes to raise awareness of a healthy and conscious lifestyle among the people following this ancient, traditional art and health-care system of India.

During this year’s celebration, the traditional Common Yoga Protocol will be performed by the local yoga schools in the various locations of the festival. These schools have been working with the embassy’s yoga expert, Ankita Sood, to perform the Protocol on stage.

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations, which is under the umbrella of the Government of India, is sending two cultural troupes for the Ganga-Danube Cultural Festival: the 10-member Namame Gange Bharatnatyam troupe and the 10-member Manipuri Folk dance group. The former will present a dance drama concerning the most sacred river of India, the Ganga, which has been worshipped since ancient times and has been the cultural lifeline of the country. The theme of the presentation will showcase the integration of culture of India and Hungary through the symbolic confluence of the holy Ganga and the historic Danube.

The Manipuri troupe will perform Pung Cholom, which is a great artistic creation considered to be the rarest of the rare art forms specially designed and choreographed for stage performances. This will be the first time any folk-dance troupe from the north-east region of India has performed in Hungary.

The embassy has the cooperation of the Hungarian government and the local authorities in the 21 venues. Entry to all events is free.

See the embassy’s Facebook page for detailed programmes:

https://www.facebook.com/IDYGangesDanubeCFOI

Promotional video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qflmfl3g2oE

www.indianembassy.hu