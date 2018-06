The occasion celebrated the anniversary of the Revolución de Mayo, a week-long series of events from May 18 to 25, 1810, in Buenos Aires, capital of the Viceroyalty of the Río de la Plata. This Spanish colony included roughly the territories of present-day Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and parts of Brazil. In May of 1810, word reached Buenos Aires that the King of Spain, Ferdinand VII, had been deposed by Napoleon Bonaparte. Rather than serve the new King, Joseph Bonaparte (Napoleon’s brother), the city formed its own ruling council, essentially declaring itself independent until such a time as Ferdinand could reclaim the throne.

The removal of Viceroy Baltasar Hidalgo de Cisneros and the establishment of the Primera Junta (First Junta), on May 25 was the first successful revolution in the South American Independence process.

Although initially an act of loyalty to the Spanish crown, the “May Revolution”, as it came to be known, was eventually a precursor to independence.

The famous Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires is named in honour of these actions.