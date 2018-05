The States of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West-Bengal and the National Capital Territory of Delhi were showcased for their ''Make in India'' potential.



Ambassador Chhabra with Tunisian Ambassador Samia Ilhem Ammar

Some 200 guests included dignitaries from government and businesses in Hungary. Attending were former prime minister Péter Medgyessy, Deputy State Secretary for Foreign Trade Dr. Pana Petra and Deputy State Secretary for Southern Opening at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Szilveszter Bus. Many of the guests inquired about the various opportunities India has to offer.

The event also showcased a Rajasthani folk dance, performed by Judith Abraham, followed by a puppet show by Markus theatre.



Judith Abraham performs

In his welcome speech, Ambassador of India Rahul Chhabra informed the guests about the upcoming 4th International Day of Yoga and 3rd Ganga-Danube Festival in June, and introduced Hungarian actress Boglárka Csősz, who has been appointed Yoga Brand Ambassador.