Four horses and their riders in full club kit including wooden mallets were to be seen on Andrassy út in central Budapest in May to publicise the opening of the 2018 polo season in Hungary.

The event was held at the Tildy Palace, which is the Residence of the Ambassador of Argentina to Hungary, Maximiliano Gabriel Gregorio Cernadas, who is a keen supporter and player of the sport. The standard of polo in Argentina is widely regarded as the best in the world, and the country has more active players than any other nation. Big matches attract big crowds and are broadcast live on television.

Hungary itself has a big match coming up. The Hungarian Polo Club will host the BMW-Wallis Diplomats International Polo Tournament at the Hungarian club’s base in Tabajd, just west of Budapest, on May 27. Six teams from both Europe and worldwide will compete. The cup is organised under the auspices of the Embassy of Argentina in Budapest, and it is the eighth annual Diplomats Polo Cup in Hungary.

Apart from the excitement of the competition itself, the tournament aims to increase the visibility and awareness of the team sport and its lifestyle in Hungary. Gentlemen spectators are requested to wear a summer suit and ladies their most daring hats.

A group of sponsors is involved: BMW-Wallis, Hublot, The Ritz Carlton Budapest, Engel & Völkers, Jammertal Borbirtok Vilány, Nespresso, La martina, Professio Clinic, Max & Co., Jo Malone, Stephanie, Bespoke Home Budapest, Imperial Roses, Moni's Jewelry, Gundel, Sensomedia and Art2day Gallery.