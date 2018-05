Since 1993, Budapest Week Publishing has asked its readers and business partners every year about whom they consider to be the most outstanding service providers of the domestic tourism and catering industry. Based on the votes received and the ruling of the professional jury, winners were announced in nearly 40 different categories.

At the recent anniversary event, nine special awards were presented to outstanding professionals who have provided exceptional performance for decades in various sectors of the tourism industry (hospitality, catering, transport). From the hotel sector, Sameer Hamdan and Zuhair Awad won the Best of Budapest & Hungary Champion of Tourism award which was established in 2018 by Péter Freed, creator of the Best of Budapest & Hungary rating system.

The dynamically developing hotel company of Mellow Mood Hotels has been active in the Hungarian market for over 20 years. Their chain currently consists of 12 hotels and has been responsible for numerous real estate development projects. Due to their activities, they are now recognised for their excellence as some of the most influential figures of the domestic tourism scene.

Sameer Hamdan said after accepting the award: “It is a great honour for us that the publisher and the professional jury chose to present us with this award. Throughout our activities, we have always striven to bring something new to the range of hotels in the capital and face the challenges of the future. Just as in the case of our currently undergoing project, Párisi Udvar Hotel, we devote special attention to provide tourists arriving in Budapest as well as local citizens with innovative experiences through our high quality services.”

Co-owner Zuhair Awad said: “For us, Mellow Mood Hotels is like one big family, so this recognition is just as much the award of our colleagues as it is our own. We have been operating hotels for over two decades now and I feel that our team could hold its own at any world brand. It is a great pleasure for us to work with such professional experts who are aware of international trends and are good at adapting them to the options available in Budapest.”

This year, the hotels and restaurants of Mellow Mood Hotels received the following Best of Budapest awards:

All the four-star establishments of the hotel chain received the “Amongst the best 4 star hotels” certificate, including Atrium Fashion Hotel, Buda Castle Fashion Hotel, La Prima Fashion Hotel Budapest, Estilo Fashion Hotel and Expo Congress Hotel. The Buddha-Bar Hotel Budapest received an award in the “Amongst the best 5 star hotels” category, the Buddha-Bar Budapest Restaurant in the “Amongst the Best Far Eastern Restaurants” category and the Baalbek Lebanese restaurant won the “Best Middle Eastern Restaurant” award.

Mellow Mood Hotels



About our company:

Mellow Mood Hotels celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2017. Founded by the two owners, Sameer Hamdan and Zuhair Awad in 1997, the company has since experienced continuous growth and is now a definitive operator of the Budapest hotel market. The business, which initially operated youth hostels, opened its first self-owned hotel in the year 2000 and currently there are a total of 12 sites of accommodation operating under the banner of Mellow Mood Hotels in frequently visited parts of Budapest. They range from youth hostels to 3- and 4-star hotels all the way to 5-star establishments, covering the entire range of visitors arriving in the city with various purposes, interests and price or quality demands. Apart from the company’s flagship hotel, the Buddha-Bar Hotel Budapest Klotild Palace, an additional 5-star hotel will be opened in the following year in the building of the Párisi Udvar.

Mellow Mood Hotels places a great deal of emphasis on professional advance training and career planning. Accordingly, it successfully operates the Mellow Mood Academy which provides talented young colleagues with the opportunity to fulfil managerial positions upon its completion. Additionally, the Mellow Mood Mini Academy provides a wide range of professional training opportunities for interns and has established ties with numerous higher education institutions, including its strategic cooperation with the Metropolitan University.





Hotels

5*:

Buddha-Bar Hotel Budapest Klotild Palace (102 rooms)

4*:

Atrium Fashion Hotel (57 rooms)

Buda Castle Fashion Hotel (25 rooms)

Estilo Fashion Hotel (70 rooms)

Expo Congress Hotel (160 rooms)

La Prima Fashion Hotel (80 rooms)

3*

Atlas City Hotel (136 rooms)

Baross City Hotel (52 rooms)

Cosmo City Hotel (36 rooms)

Promenade City Hotel (45 rooms)

Star City Hotel (48 rooms)

Youth accommodation:

Marco Polo Top Ho(s)tel (156 beds)