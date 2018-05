Nowadays, the museum says, most people do not have the so-called “wartime experience” and have little idea about what their predecessors went through. Our generation tends to believe that peace is taken for granted. The truth is that we are all vulnerable and faced with a serious global threat. Showing the insanity of war helps to understand the value of peace and to motivate action.

The museum’s Hiroshima-Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Exhibition is unique in the region as it is the first permanent European exhibition that is intended to express the horror of those who witnessed the bombings of the two Japanese cities in 1945. The exhibition contains photographs as well as 50 drawings made by the survivors as a way to communicate and share their grief. Original items from Hiroshima and Nagasaki are on display from now until August 31 this year.





By the end of 1945, 135,000 died in Hiroshima and 64,000 in Nagasaki due to the bombs. This was more than half of Hiroshima’s population at the time. A large number of deaths were caused by radiation poisoning too. The survivors were stigmatised and treated like pariahs for several years. There is an ongoing debate about the necessity of dropping the atomic bombs, but the museum refuses to take sides in this argument: its main goal is to raise awareness of the nuclear threat that remains present today.

The Hospital in the Rock Nuclear Bunker Museum is beneath the Buda Castle. The hospital had a crucial, historical role as an emergency institution during the Second World War and the 1956 Uprising. It was upgraded to a nuclear bunker during the Cold War era and classified as top secret until 2002.

Doctors, nurses and volunteers proved their courage and humanity there in the most difficult times of the 20th century. The museum pays tribute to those inspiring everyday heroes to preserve and strongly emphasise the real and most important human values.





Professionally trained guides can tailor tours to groups of various ages and interests. The information provided makes tours more lively and promotes better understanding of historical tendencies and events. Finally, participants experience an enlightening time travel. The stories have been collected from eyewitnesses and through research of historical documents. The museum creates an atmosphere of living history and visitors appreciate the interactivity.

English-language guided tours depart every hour on the hour from 10am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday. Tours in other languages (German, Italian, French, etc.) may be organised upon advance request. Extra groups are taken every 30 minutes from 12am to 5pm during peak season. Children under 6 years are not allowed and it is not recommended for visitors under 12 years.





See www.hospitalintherock.com