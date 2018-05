The Continental Hotel Budapest is one of the best-kept four-star secrets in the capital. From the outside, it is hard to imagine how behind the front door on the corner of Dohány utca and Nyár utca there can be room for 272 rooms and suites, a spacious fitness and spa area, and an elegant fine-dining restaurant. But when you step through the gate of the former Hungaria Thermal Spa into the airy, art deco-style lobby, you realise that your first impression was misleading.





Style in heart of party district

The same is true about the hotel's own restaurant ARAZ: though it has a smaller entrance from the front, this French-inspired fine-dining restaurant opens in the rear to the hotel's courtyard and therefore offers plenty of light, but also enough space for an extensive buffet.



Every Sunday between noon and 3pm a Sunday brunch is organised. The cuisine has a different theme every month so ARAZ enjoys popularity not only among the guests of the hotel, but the all-inclusive offer, for a fixed price of HUF 7490 per person, is also frequented by locals.

With its intricately designed interior characterised by both a timeless straightforwardness of the furniture and by a bold handling of colours and modern forms, the ARAZ exudes a kind of worldly flair that you would otherwise expect in fashion metropolises such as Paris or New York. Its location in the heart of the Jewish quarter, which is also the party district of the city, makes it interesting for patrons of all ages. During the week, ARAZ combines turn-of-the-century world cuisine with the gastronomic trends of today, with a special focus on French cuisine.









Specials from Sicily

For the Sunday Brunch, however, the restaurant embarks on a culinary journey to other foreign countries, offering its guests a special insight into the cuisine of a particular geographical region. For the month of April, you can discover the cuisine of Sicily on Sundays. The culinary traditions of this beautiful Italian island are represented by 20 different dishes, including soups, appetisers, main courses, sides and desserts.



The buffet includes a hearty mushroom soup and a baby octopus soup, a number of starters including cold cuts from the attic, roasted vegetables or the not-to-be-missed orange salad. When it comes to the main courses, you must try Tortellini Rinascimentali, which is a tortellini with renaissance smoked meat, but the pesce impanato (pasta breaded sea fish fillet) and the arrosto di maiale al limone (lemon pork chop) are also exquisite.

You’d think that it’s time for dessert at this point but try to leave some space for what the restaurant classifies as side dishes. You can’t really go wrong with the risotto alla Sicilia or the calamari croquettes with sweet potato in Pecorino sauce, but the other sides are magnificent as well. Now, the desserts. We can’t really decide so we recommend to at least try the panforte senese (a peanut-almond-orange cake) or the white chocolate mousse with lavender fig jam, but you won’t be mad at us if you opt for the more traditional pumpkin pie either.

In addition to the all-you-can-eat buffet, the Sunday brunch offer includes the unlimited consumption of house wine, soft drinks, juices, mineral water and lemonades. As a welcome, a glass of champagne is served and of course the coffee is also included in the price.





Conclusion

Despite the central location within the alleyways of District VII, the noise of the street is left outside and with it a bit of the worries of everyday life. While indulging in gluttony in the very best of Sunday moods, jazzy live music in the background completes the perfect ambience.



Parents with young children do not need to worry about going to ARAZ as the restaurant welcomes its youngest patrons with a children's table, where the little ones are entertained by trained staff with handicrafts, colouring books and games, so that mom and dad can quietly enjoy their Sunday afternoon.









ARAZ



District VII, Dohány utca 42-44

Sunday brunch from noon-3pm

Reservations: (+36-1) 815-1100 or araz@araz.hu

See www.araz.hu

Prices:

HUF 7490 per person

Children under 6 years eat for free while children aged 6-12 get a 50 percent discount.