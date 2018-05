Barcelona is the city and the coast, or perhaps the city or the coast, depending on preference. As has been noted elsewhere, the city area is buckling under the pressure of its own popularity somewhat, as touristic hordes walk remorselessly over artist Joan Miró's pavement mosaic on their way up and down, down and up the famous La Rambla boulevard. It is a good option, then, out here on the coast, just four kilometres or so from the centre of town, away from the hustle and a whole lot more peaceful.

Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona Hotel is just five minutes’ walk from the beach and marina, though the sea seems even closer as the 23-storey building towers over it. It is a modern hotel with the top eight floors twisted out of wack, the way architects like to do these days. It looks a bit like a Rubik’s Cube that someone started but gave up.

The hotel is at the starting point of the Avinguda Diagonal (Avenue Diagonal), the broad and important road that cuts the city in two, running for kilometres from north-east to south-west and cutting across the grid plan of the smaller streets. This is the Poblenou (Catalan for “New Village”) neighbourhood, a former industrial district now a desirable reborn coastal area and one of the most modern parts of Barcelona. There are various parks and green areas, and it’s near good nightlife spots.





Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona opened in 2005 and is a short walk to the adjacent International Barcelona Convention Centre (CCIB) and to the Diagonal Mar shopping centre just over the road with more than 150 recognised brands. A number of tall modern office and apartment buildings stand nearby.

The hotel’s views over the Mediterranean Sea and the city of Barcelona are relaxing. In total, there are 413 guest rooms and 20 suites. They contain state-of-the-art technology, LCD TV and MP3-compatible alarm clocks, safes and minibars, robes and slippers, iron and ironing board, mini-bar and hair-dryer. All rooms are air-conditioned and have high-speed internet access. Connecting rooms are available.

For corporate guests there are 104 Executive Rooms that include access to the exclusive Executive Lounge where, as part of the price of the room, they can enjoy tea, coffee and snacks all day, and then a selection of warmer dishes, liquors and wines from 6pm to 8pm.

At the beginning of 2017 the hotel undertook an important project of design and integral refurbishment of 105 rooms and five suites as part of a larger renovation plan. All the decorative concepts are inspired by nature, using tones that transmit calm, allowing guests to disconnect from a tiring day.





Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona offers 15 meeting rooms with natural light totally adapted to the needs of the client, either for small groups or up to 80 people. It also has a Ballroom of 1000 square metres that can accommodate up to 700 people in theatre style. The Ballroom is an ideal place for conferences, seminars or private presentations and can be divided into seven sections to suit the needs of the client. An adjacent foyer is ideal for cocktail receptions and exhibitions.

The hotel also features the versatile Purobeach Barcelona terrace, on the second-floor roof. This suits events for up to 780 people, enjoying cocktails, barbecues and private poolside celebrations. During the summer from May to October this is an urban oasis of calm with fine views of the sea and sunset. It is a place to enjoy a massage while listening to the soft rhythms and beats of resident DJs playing "Puro Music".

Hotel and external guests at Purobeach Barcelona can sunbathe by the pool, enjoy a soothing spa and discover and enjoy the cosmopolitan and international M3 poolside cuisine concept, influenced by the flavours of Miami, Marrakesh and Melbourne.





The menu ranges from fresh salads and grilled lobster to the Puro Burger. The poolside bar offers a great variety of “Puro cocktails”, the best international liqueurs and champagne, as well as the “Puro Vino” collection. It all helped Purobeach Barcelona be recognised as one of the best beach clubs in the world by Conde Nast Traveller magazine in 2016.

Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona’s large private Willy Brand square is at ground level on the opposite side of the hotel, and is suitable for cultural and sporting events, conferences and exhibitions. It allows the installation of tents for different activities. The hotel’s outdoor spaces can accommodate events for up to 540 guests, earning Cvent’s award for best hotel for meetings and events in Europe in 2016.

The gastronomic offer at the Hilton also includes the Indigo Restaurant, serving attractive dishes prepared with a Mediterranean flair using seasonal ingredients, and which extends to a terrace. The casual Pistaccio Lobby Bar & Lounge, surrounded by skylights, has a wide range of creative cocktails, a large list of whiskies and liqueurs, beers, Spanish and imported wines, soft drinks, Illy coffees and teas. The bar dishes up authentic tapas, tasty sandwiches and the famous Hilton Classics (Hilton Burger, Caesar Salad and Hilton Club Sandwich) in a pleasant atmosphere, with background music and ambient lighting.





The kitchen of Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona is directed by Pedro Corredor, an experienced and renowned chef who has worked with Hilton for over 26 years. He is vice-president of the Catalonian Chefs Club, promoter and founder of the Kitchen Classroom in the Boqueria Market in Barcelona, and has travelled the world teaching various cooking seminars.





The hotel has a newly renovated fitness centre on the second floor, fully Precor equipped with cardiovascular equipment and weight machines, available 24 hours. All public areas of the hotel have free Wi-Fi.

Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona Hotel is about midway between the Selva de Mar and Elmaresme/Forum stations on the L4 “yellow” Metro line. The hotel is also near a Hop-on Hop-off bus stop. It is a 30-minute taxi ride from the airport. They have what they call a “Make It Right” statement – if you’re not satisfied with your stay, let us know and we’ll make it right.

The brand Hilton Worldwide has 15 establishments in the Iberian Peninsula. These include five In Catalonia: Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona, Hilton Barcelona in the upper area of the Diagonal Avenue, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Alexandra in the centre of the city, DoubleTree by Hilton Empordà on the Costa Brava in Catalonia and DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Girona.

In Madrid there are two: Hilton Madrid Airport and DoubleTree by Hilton Madrid Prado.

In the rest of Spain there are five: Hilton Garden Inn Seville; Hilton Sa Torre Mallorca Resort; Gran Hotel Montesol Ibiza, Curio Collection by Hilton; Hilton Garden Inn Málaga; and DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Reserva del Higuerón.

In Portugal there are three: Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf Resort & Spa in the Algarve; Conrad Algarve (Portugal), surrounded by some of the best golf courses in Europe; and Hilton DoubleTree Lisbon, in the heart of the capital.

Hilton is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5000 properties with more than 825,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton policy is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time.

The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations.





The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows them to choose exactly how many points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi.

Conrad Hilton purchased his first hotel in 1919, since when the Hilton brand has earned itself day by day and hotel by hotel its reputation as a solid company with high-quality services throughout the world.

Hilton was the first hotel company setting hotels on the east and west coast of the United States, the first to create the franchise concept in hotels, the first to open hotels at airports and the first chain to offer “Double Dipping” in its loyalty program.

Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona Hotel

Passeig del Taulat, 262-264, Barcelona 08019, Spain

Telephone: 34-93-507 0707

Email: bcndm.barcelona@hilton.com

Web: diagonalmarbarcelona.hilton.com

hilton.com