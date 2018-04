VinCE Budapest Wine Show organized for the 9th time awaited its visitors for the first time on the Buda side in the Castle Garden between April 5 and 7. Hungarian and foreign wineries that got excellent ratings in the monthly tests of VinCE Magazine have the chance to exhibit in the event and every year they are joined by companies making spirits, palinka and gourmet food. ’VinCE Budapest Wine Show is the celebration of the groumands, where participants can taste the best wines with the best experts in the world’, Borbála Jandrasics, the professional leader of the event said.

The main attractions of the VinCE Budapest Wine Show are the master courses offering extraordinary tasting experiences and learning opportunities. As in every year, this year there were also several full-house presentations on champagne and two champagne houses were represented by the Chef de Cave that is the Cellar Master; the champagnes of Charles Heidsieck were introduced by Cyril Brun and the champagnes of Alfred Gratien were presented by Nicolas Jaeger. One of the most renown authorities in the world of champagne, Tom Stevenson held two master courses and in his full-house presentation on the wonderful rosé champagnes the most valuable champagnes of the event were opened, the 2004 Roederer Cristal Rosé Magnums worth nearly HUF 300 thousand per bottle.





In the 15 master courses of the three days in addition to French champagnes, Spanish cavas and Italian proseccos, such highly timely topics were also on the agenda such as volcanic wines, which were presented by one of the most recognized international experts of the field, John Szabo, Master Sommelier to more than 120 guests; Monty Waldin delivered the introduction into the world of biodynamic wines, and most beautiful example of the success of international grape varieties in traditional wine regions, the world of Super Tuscan wines was presented by Peter McCombie, Master of Wine.

Besides the master courses visitors could also meet the classical and new players of the Hungarian wine world in the tasting room. Several wineries set the launch of their new wines for the time of the VinCE Budapest Wine Show. This year, in the year of the Kékfrankos (Lemberger), the loudest echo was made by the most valuable Kékfrankos from the highest situated wineyard of the country, the 2008 Grand Bleu of the Kovács Nimród Winery. The timing was not accidental since in addition to the professionals of Hungary the organizers of VinCE Budapest Wine Show bring several international professional guests and wine traders to the event, supporting this way also the channeling of Hungarian wines to international markets.





During the three days of the event 4 speed tastings were also held where the visiting foreign traders and purchasers could taste more than 120 Hungarian wines. Based on the presentations traders were provided references for choosing which winemakers’ portfolio was closest to their interest. The highlighted event of this year’s VinCE Budapest Wine Show was the V4 wine competition, where the international panel specialized for the region judged the wines selected by Checz, Polish, Slovakian and Hungarian experts and the best ones were also introduced to the wider audience during the three days of the event at the stands of the V4 countries.

During the three days of the VinCE Budapest Wine Show wines worth nearly HUF 20 million were poured into more than 9000 glasses. Winemakers could meet 6000 gourmet wine lovers for whom they opened 3000 bottles of their best wines from their wineries. One third of the guests represented the wine profession: besides wineries, winewriters, sommeliers and wine lovers tasted through the special offer of the event.