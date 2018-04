The NH group offers moderately priced and modernly furnished hotel rooms and lobbies in the three-, four- and five-star range, giving plenty of price range and opportunity to relax in various locations. With these 22 to choose from, various of the city’s main attractions are within easy reach to enjoy the best that Barcelona has to offer. And the NH hotels are generally well connected to important transport infrastructure such as the Barcelona Sants main train station and the El Prat airport, which Wizz Air uses. These two locations are connected by a half-hourly train, and then from Sants the Metro will take you on to near a hotel.

If you choose NH Collection Barcelona Gran Hotel Calderón or the NH Barcelona Centro, these are just a few minutes away from Plaza Cataluña, the heart of the city. NH says this is by far the best option for those who are visiting Barcelona for the first time and would like to explore the area from a privileged base. NH Collection Barcelona Gran Hotel Calderón is said to be one of the most luxurious in the city and offers a pool, gym and free Wi-Fi access.

Barcelona, of course, is known for its art and architecture. The fantastical Sagrada Família church and other modernist landmarks designed by Antoni Gaudí dot the city. Museu Picasso and Fundació Joan Miró feature modern art by their namesakes. City history museum MUHBA includes several Roman archaeological sites.









Almost every visitor is going to take a stroll down the multicultural Las Ramblas promenade, seemingly recovered now from the fatal terrorist attack last August, or lose themselves in the narrow streets of the most iconic neighborhoods: the Gótico on one side of Las Ramblas and the Raval on the other. Close by, there’re also NH Barcelona Ramblas and NH Barcelona Barri Gòtic, should you prefer to stay in this part of the city.

Gaudi’s priceless architectural treasures can be experienced in Parc Güell as well as the Sagrada Familia, and near to both is the NH Collection Barcelona Pódium. This newly refurbished four-star establishment has 140 stylishly decorated rooms, some with balconies, spread over five floors. A Nespresso machine will give a caffeine boost for sight-seeing and a premium mattress will give a sound sleep for tired bodies. On the roof are on open-air pool for refreshing swims during summer, a gym and a sauna, plus cocktails and tapas at the chic rooftop terrace bar.









If access to transportation is of utmost importance, NH has various hotels near the Sants station. Book a room in NH Sants Barcelona or NH Collection Barcelona Constanza and these are just moments away from the city’s transport options.

As well as the transport options, the NH Collection Barcelona Constanza is the closest of the group’s hotels to Barcelona Football Club's stadium, Camp Nou, making it convenient if you’re in the city to watch a match. This combines comfortable rooms with an ideal location near one of the most important stadiums in the world.

NH Barcelona Les Corts hotel is a three-star next to the Illa Diagonal, the most important shopping centre in the city with 170 shops, bars and restaurants. The hotel is also handy for conference centres, being one kilometre to Palau de Congressos and 3.5 kilometres to the Fairground. It has three meeting rooms of its own, for conferences or events for up to 70 people. There are 81 rooms, all with either a balcony or terrace, and choice of Standard, Superior or Junior suites. All have free WIFI, minibar and satellite TV, and there is a gym.









NH Hotel Group’s beginnings date to 1978, when it opened its first establishment: the Ciudad de Pamplona hotel. Four years later, the chain moved beyond the Spanish region of Navarra. By adding the NH Calderón de Barcelona to its portfolio it took its first steps towards nationwide growth, expansion that would gather momentum throughout the 1980s.

Today it is a benchmark operator of city hotels in Europe and Latin America. It has close to 400 hotels in 30 markets, including top city destinations such as Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Bogota, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Munich, New York, Rome and Vienna.

https://www.nh-hotels.com/