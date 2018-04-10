Projected share of party parliamentary seats according to National Election Office data:


1. FIDESZ-KDNP: individual constituencies: 91, national list: 43, total: 134, share of parliamentary seats: 67.34 percent.

2. JOBBIK: individual constituencies: 1, national list: 24, total: 25, share of parliamentary seats: 12.56 percent.

3. MSZP-PARBESZED: individual constituencies: 8, national list: 12, total: 20, share of parliamentary seats: 10.05 percent.

4. DK: individual constituencies: 3, national list: 6, total: 9, share of parliamentary seats: 4.52 percent.

5. LMP: individual constituencies: 1, national list: 7, total: 8, share of parliamentary seats: 4.02 percent.

6. EGYUTT: individual constituencies: 1, national list: 0, total: 1, share of parliamentary seats: 0.50 percent.

Independent: individual constituencies: 1, national list: 0, total: 1, share of parliamentary seats: 0.50 percent.

German minority: preferential seat: 1, total: 1, share of parliamentary seats: 0.50 percent.




Loading Conversation
RELATED POSTS
The news that made headlines

The Brief History of the Week

Geschrieben von BT

Presenting in one concise package the week’s most important and fascinating national stories,…

ComiX Coffee in District V

Inmates running the asylum?

Geschrieben von Attila Leitner

Briton Ben Innes became the very definition of cool on Tuesday. In case you missed this, the…

Protests, no apologies as government-teachers dispute widens

Fight of the roundtables

Geschrieben von BT

The civil public education platform representing the teachers’ movement, which calls itself an…

Previous

The city you thought you knew

Next

The Brief History of the Week

Up