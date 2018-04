Election 2018 - Fidesz secures sweeping victory for third successive term (adds more analysts, opposition comments)

09 April 2018 - 07.04 AM

Budapest, April 9 (MTI) - Hungary's incumbent Fidesz-led alliance, based on preliminary results with 95.1 percent of the votes counted, secured a sweeping victory in Sunday's election, and was on course to win 133 seats in the 199-seat parliament, which would hand it a two-thirds majority. Meanwhile, the nationalist Jobbik party reaffirmed its standing as the country's main opposition force.