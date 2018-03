Performing tracks off his multi-platinum-selling album “Human”, The Grande Reserve Tour will see Rag’n’Bone Man perform across 20 European countries throughout March, April and May.

His hit single “Human” has now been certified Diamond in France, Platinum in eight countries, held the number one spot on the European Airplay chart for five weeks and hit the number 1 spot on iTunes in 46 countries.

The phenomenal success of “Human” around the globe follows years of relentless performing for Graham. At the age of just 15 he started rapping in his hometown of Uckfield, Sussex, UK, and then at 19, encouraged by his father, started singing at local blues nights.

His combined love for blues and rap soon developed into something bigger, when he joined Brighton’s hip-hop crew The Rum Committee, regularly travelling up to London to play hip-hop nights in Brixton. The releases of his “Blues Town”, “Wolves” and “Disfigured” EPs earned him huge crowds across the country, firming a dedicated fan base incredibly early on in his career.

So far in 2017 Rory has won two BRIT Awards – making him the first BRITs Critics’ Choice Award winner to win Best British Breakthrough Act in the same year – sold out tours across Europe and the UK including three nights at London’s O2 Brixton Academy, and performed on “The Graham Norton Show”, “Comic Relief”, “Later with Jools Holland”, “The Jimmy Fallon Show” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

