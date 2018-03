Who teaches in the Bilingual.hu program?

Our program features native speakers of English co-teaching with their Hungarian counterparts in a tightly integrated pedagogical system.





What makes your program special?

Most definitely the co-teaching model. Similar to the bilingual family model, a native Hungarian speaker and a native English speaker teach lessons together, providing an environment rich in English language and culture five days a week. Both the ease with which students arriving from abroad are integrated into the program, and the language skills of students who graduate from our program, demonstrate that for our students, English is not primarily a subject but rather a natural communication tool.





What does the program offer besides classroom instruction?

Participants are also provided other opportunities for deepening and broadening their use of English: small group tutorials, after-school clubs, seasonal events and camps – all these provide further enrichment.

In our program children become confident language users, with an outlook that’s open to the world.

More info: http://bilingual.hu/en