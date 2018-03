Giacomo Neri, the Italian winemaker, is deemed by the profession as the master of 100-point wines and he is regarded to be one of the most successful winemakers in the world. With his 2001 Tenuta Nuova Neri won The Best Wine in The World prize awarded by the WineSpectator in 2006.





In 2010 he received 100 points for two of his wines from the grandfather of the winemaking profession, Robert Parker. The star winemaker will be holding a tasting for 50 wine lovers in Hungary this year on 7th April at the VinCE Budapest Wine Show and participants can get acquainted with 17 years of development of his winecellar through 6 extraordinary vintages.

More information on the master courses of the event: https://vincebudapest.hu/mesterkurzusok/