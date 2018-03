The most prestigious wine event of the country is moving: this year the organizers found a new, exclusive venue for the VinCE Budapest Wine Show. One of the main goals of the event was to bring together foreign and Hungarian wine merchants, experts, HoReCa professionals, sommeliers and Hungarian winemakers. Among others the representatives of Norvegian, Swedish, Polish and British trading houses will be brought to the event, who can take the products of the exhibitors to the international markets.

The other important obejctive of the Wine Show is to educate the participants and to discuss the hottest topics of the wine world on an international level. Altogether 15 master courses with tastings will be organized during the 3 days including topics such as the hottest trends of the champagne world, biodynamic wine production, the fashion wave of volcanic wines and the rose revolution.





Elizabeth Gabay MW





”With this event we wish to create a forum for winemakers, traders, sommeliers and wine lovers. We have invited to the master courses such internationally acclaimed wine writers, wine judges and Masters of Wine such as Peter McCombie or Elizabeth Gabay. Monty Waldin, one of the most significant expert of the field will deliver a presentation on biodynamics. One of the most exciting part of the workshops is that guests can taste wines together with the biggest names in the profession, who are bringing wines that are not at all or hardly available in Hungary” – Borbála Jandrasics, the professional executive of the event said.





More information: https://vincebudapest.hu/